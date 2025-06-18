Midterms Are Coming. And So Is a Reckoning.

If libertarians are to show up to the polls this cycle, it won't be because of partisan loyalty. It'll be because real demands are being met.

🗳 Go to lpmisescaucus.com/midterm-demands and select "Free Roger Ver" as one of the most important demands libertarians should insist upon this election season.

This is the moment to show where we stand.

Whether it's:

· Releasing the Epstein files · Ending foreign aid to corrupt regimes · Defunding surveillance state overreach · Or freeing Roger Ver from political prosecution

We will not show up unless our demands are heard.

👉 Make your voice heard now:

https://lpmisescaucus.com/midterm-demands

Let them know: the liberty vote must be earned.

— The Free Roger Team

FreeRogerNow.org

