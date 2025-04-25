The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lise Godin's avatar
Lise Godin
8h

Would this be the same William Jasper who wrote “The United Nations Exposed” (2001) and “Global Tyranny…Step by Step?” (1992). Both are excellent books. He followed the UN summits such as “The Earth Summit in Rio” in 1992, etc. for 25 years. Excellent books. I’d sure like to know if you are referring to the same author. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Thomas Guitarman's avatar
Thomas Guitarman
8h

When this happened , I was training with some amazing spec ops guys who were demo experts , they showed us in great detail what this really was and how it was done, they also told us 4 years IN ADVANCE about 911 and what would occur , there were other teams in America waiting to do more , if there was more resistance to PATRIOT, VICTORY, ACTS AND DHS, which is a supre- governmental GLOBAL control organization

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture