by InfoWars

Investigative reporter William Jasper reviewed the Oklahoma City bombing at the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building on April 19, 1995, that left 168 people dead and 684 injured. Jasper provided evidence that it was a staged event by the deep state, including the FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) that was covered up. Bill Clinton was the president, Janet Reno was his attorney general, and Louis Freeh was the head of the FBI. Timothy McVeigh was convicted as the bomber and Terry Nichols was convicted as McVeigh’s bomb-constructing accomplice. Dr. Louis Jolyon West of the MK Ultra program was the first person to meet with McVeigh in jail after he was arrested. Jasper said that there were multiple conspirators and multiple bombs. There was a massive cover up and many witnesses were threatened by the FBI and DOJ to change their testimonies. He added that there was evidence of prior knowledge before the bombing. He said that the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) is the most influential brain trust behind the deep state.

In a short clip by James Corbett, many curious facts in the case that include the denial by the FBI that there was a second suspect, John Doe #2, although two men appeared on video parking the truck at the site and 24 witnesses said that there were two men.

Someone called the executive secretariat’s office at the Justice Department in Washington, DC reporting that the federal building in Oklahoma City had been bombed 24 minutes before the blast.

McVeigh wrote a letter to his sister and said that he was a secret special forces operative working with the CIA.

He was executed despite the FBI withholding thousands of pages of evidence from McVeigh’s defense attorneys.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.