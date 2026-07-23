The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
1h

NO wipe-out, ... just changed hands !!! 🤣🤣🤣

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
27m

Remember the initial IPO was somehow listed so that the dumb money investors (401K mutual funds, pension funds, state reserves, public bonds, etc.) would be lined up to purchase when SpaceX went public.

So this 100% predicted tanking of SpaceX just moved more public and normal people's assets over to the billionaires side of the balance sheet. It's going to happen again with the AI bubble. NC is going to get clobbered because Treasury Secretary Brad Briner is unaware that he is a tool to these venal Wall Street traders.

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