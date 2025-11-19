by Tom McGhie

A Harvard professor has identified “12 anomalies” about the 3I/ATLAS “spaceship” which he claims highlight an “alien theory”. The interstellar object 3I/ATLAS, dubbed the “spaceship” that has captivated scientists across the globe, is preparing for its closest encounter with Earth next month.

While some argue it’s a comet hurtling through the Solar System at 130,000mph, Professor Avi Loeb has consistently suggested it could be an alien “mothership”.

On his blog, Loeb has now identified “12 anomalies” about the “spaceship”“ and exactly why we should be worried about the UFO supposedly hurtling towards us. The list below is, as Loeb argues, reasons why the UFO is perhaps not a “familiar comet”, as NASA has previously insisted.

Loeb highlights 3I/ATLAS’s “retrograde trajectory” which is aligned to within five degrees with the ecliptic plane of planets around the sun.

The object displayed a sunward jet during the summer, which is unlike familiar comets.

The object’s nucleus is around a million times larger than 1I’Oumuamua – the first recorded interstellar object to pass through space. It also moves a lot faster than it.

An artist’s impression of 1I/Oumuamua(Image: NASA / SWNS)

3I/ATLAS’s arrival time was “fine-tuned” to bring it within tens of millions of kilometres from Mars, Venus and Jupiter.

According to Loeb, its gas plume contains “much more nickel than iron” that is found in industrially-produced nickel alloys.

The object’s gas plume contains only 4% water by mass, despite water being a “primary constituent of familiar comets”.

3I/ATLAS displays “extreme negative polarisation”, which is something not seen for all known comets.

The object displays ‘extreme polarisation’, according to Loeb(Image: ESA/Hubble/NASA/ESO/M.Kornmesser / SWNS)

The object arrived from a “direct coincident” with the radio “Wow Signal” to within nine degrees.

It also brightened faster than any known comet and was bluer than the Sun.

Loeb also explained the 3I/ATLAS “exhibits sunward and anti-solar jets which require an unreasonably large surface area in order to absorb enough sunlight needed to sublimate enough ice to feed the mass flux of these jets”.

There are several anomalies about 3I/ATLAS Loeb has highlighted (Image: Getty)

The object also displays “non-gravitational acceleration” and doesn’t break up like comets do when they travel through space.

Its jets “maintain orientation” across a million kilometres in multiple directions, despite it rotating.

Loeb concluded by presenting a theory for extraterrestrial life to be behind the steering wheel of 3I/ATLAS. He argued: “The truth is that the mainstream of science is routinely wrong.

“It makes most sense to hedge our bets and invest billions of dollars in the simultaneous search for both technological and primitive lifeforms.”

