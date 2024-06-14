by Anthony Blake

I had a few people contact me early on after I started my Substack and asked me how controversial I was going to be with my subject matter, and did I think anything really conspiratorial was going to hurt my credibility as a writer, or taint my perspective for future articles? I laughed. I only had a couple of hundred views at the time on my earlier articles and I told myself when I started my Substack that I was going to go after truth and substance over quantity. I’m writing about topics that interest me and that I think will stimulate my readers. I’m as honest and forthcoming as I can be with my research and being as truthful as the material will allow.

A little over 50 years ago, a movie was released that shocked people and made some people very sick at the thought of what the future might hold. Once again, I have to ask, was it science fiction or predictive programming from Hollywood, the CIA and the Global Elite to desensitize the public about the possibility of this happening in the future? That 1973 movie was “Soylent Green”. It predicted what would happen in 2022. We are right in that time window with what is going on in our world right now. Don’t believe me? Come along on this sick, twisted journey of the reality you live in and probably don’t even know about.

After reading the article, if you would like to watch the movie, here’s a link to the entire film for you to watch for free online.

Soylent Green was already on my list of movies to consider for my “Hidden Truth From Hollywood” series. This article that came out a couple of days ago inspired me to finish #5 in this series. I have another couple of dozen in the works as well.

Understand that a half a dozen states have already made laws allowing this. Without getting political, these states are all following every mandate from the globalist U.N. 2030 agenda. It shouldn’t be too hard to figure out which states these are. Do you really want to eat the food from these sources. How much of our produce comes from California?

Regardless of your personal, religious or societal belief about what should happen to us after we die, I believe there has been a very evil agenda for some time. The ancient Egyptians mummified the bodies, many culture burn the bodies with paper effigies of personal belongings, we have cremated bodies for decades and spread the ashes back into nature and our modern society embalms bodies and puts them in caskets in the ground. Nature does what nature does. Time and the elements break our bodies back down to what we were before. Ashes to ashes and dust to dust. We all know farmers for millennia have composted peelings and parts from fruits and vegetables, ashes from the fireplace, animal manure and many other organic elements and made fertilizer to spread on the gardens and plants. These are all great sources of the nitrogen plants need to grow. It’s all part of the cycle of life. When these processes naturally occur, nature knows how to deal with it over time. As with everything mankind touches, it gets perverted and used against us to control us in one way or another. Usually for money, power or some other agenda. In this case, sickness & depopulation.

In one of my earlier articles, I spoke to you about some more of that predictive programming that was allowed, and quite probably facilitated, by the evil elite. In my article Illuminati:The Game Of Conspiracy, I showed you about a game and a deck of cards that was put together and illustrated involving the entire New World Order/Globalist agenda both past, present and future. If you have not read that article, I believe you should acquaint yourself with that information. One of the cards in that game was “Frankenfood”. It says genes from a firefly, a french fry, a tomato and a Toyota. Frankenstein was made up of parts from different people. I believe “Frankenfood” will also be made up from parts of people and plants like “Soylent Green”.

