The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
5h

Where are we on the presidential profiteering "conflict of interest" scorecard? They are all doing it - while in office or afterwards. I'm sick of paying for these money grubbing opportunists.

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