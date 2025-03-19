by Sayan Bose, Foreign News Reporte

6

Footage shows thousands of rally-goers filling the city's streets before a deafening roar ripped through the placeCredit: CEN

6

Screaming protesters scrambled for cover, leaving the middle of the downtown street almost empty as they fell over each otherCredit: CEN

6

Thousands of protesters take part in one of the largest anti-corruption demonstrations in Belgrade, SerbiaCredit: Getty

Footage shows thousands of rally-goers filling the city's streets before a deafening roar ripped down an avenue.

Demonstrators were all standing quietly to observe a 15-minute silence for 15 people who died when the concrete canopy of a railway station collapsed last year.

Suddenly, a whooshing sound was heard across triggering panic and a brief stampede.

Screaming protesters scrambled for cover, leaving the middle of the downtown street almost empty as they fell over each other.

Many people who were victims of the alleged attack complained on social media about strong headaches, nausea and disorientation - all signs of the weapon.

Experts say that sonic cannons can emit up to 160 decibels, roughly equivalent to standing next to a rocket launch or a shotgun blast.

Human ears have a pain threshold of 120-130 decibels and anything above that is incredibly painful.

Those exposed to the weapon experience sharp ear pain, disorientation and panic, security experts say. Prolonged exposure can cause eardrum ruptures and irreversible hearing damage.

Calls are now mounting in Serbia for an independent investigation into reports that security forces used the prohibited sonic weapon.

Various human rights groups and opposition officials said they would file charges with international and domestic courts against those who ordered the attack.

Serbia's authoritarian and pro-Russian President Aleksandar Vucic denied that the crowd-control device was deployed, calling it a "wicked lie" aimed at destroying Serbia.

He said he would soon invite the investigations agencies including the FBI and Russia's FSB to investigate the claims.

Vucic added: "It is important for history to see how they lied, he said, referring to those who claim the sonic weapon was used."

Sonic weapons are difficult to trace, as sound leaves no physical evidence, adding to the challenge of holding users accountable.

They remain banned in Serbia.

Serbian officials have indirectly admitted that the police had about two years ago added the crowd control weapon to their arsenal, but insist that it was not used during Saturday's rally.

Military analyst Aleksandar Radic told local media: "The biggest problem is - who came up with the idea to use such a weapon?

"In a situation when all the protesters were calm when a fifteen-minute silence was going on, the weapon was used.

"The only goal of that act is a brutal display of force, proof of arrogance, and the motive is hatred towards one's own people."

