The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hellish 2050's avatar
Hellish 2050
6h

I have had 11 of my substack articles age restricted censored.

But I received no notification of this. I happened to look at my substack on my phone and saw that articles were restricted. No indication when logged in to my account via the laptop.

This is for readers in the UK. Supposedly to protect against porn/drugs. I have nothing on my substack about those. The articles banned are critical of Islam.

It is stupid - a VPN gets around the restriction so it is pointless anyway.

https://hellish2050.substack.com/p/links-to-censored-articles

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Rob Harrington's avatar
Rob Harrington
7h

I’m seeing that x is now more weighted towards supporting Zionists lately. Your thought?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture