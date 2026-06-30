The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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svartberg's avatar
svartberg
4h

Just a zionist that say. Die people for the zionist… die now.

The heat was setup by them..

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Judy Wilson's avatar
Judy Wilson
5h

They are talking about mankind evolving but everything the Paris Mayor is describing is a step back at least 100 years and how can any intelligent person believe the lies of any of the UN hypocrites who fill their plates with meat and clear precious rain forest to have a meeting in a world already full of buildiings of adequate size to accomodate their meeting! The people of the world need to face the truth that everything these so call world leaders do ( I call them world destroyers) is for power and control and money to line their own pockets! The Paris Mayer should be calling Trump and criticizing him for the data centers which I have heard can put off heat of more than an atomic bomb everyday! We Americans are against these horrible data centers! The world destroyers are actually lying to the people of the world everyday to divide us, genocide the people, achieve their own agendas and line their own pockets! I thank people like you Etienne for trying to bring us bettter ideas than the destroyers for better ways to live! I appreciate your work Sir!

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