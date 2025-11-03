The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Robots and Chips
9h

The fact that Meta's Content Policy Global Lead who literally writes the rules for 3.1 billion users is a 15-year CIA veteran who wrote the Presidential Daily Brief is absolutly insane. When you combine that with the former FBI and DHS officials throughout their trust and safety operations, it's not even subtle anymore. The revolving door between intelligence agencies and content moderation at these platforms is basically state-corporate fusion.

Klaus Hubbertz
35m

Unfortunately, not only CIA or FBI creeps, but huuuge, direct "imports" from Mossad's Unit 8200 too !!!

