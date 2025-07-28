by Liz Wolfe

Here they come: The Federal Aviation Administration just lifted regulations on light-sport aircraft. "Our recreational pilots and plane manufacturers have correctly noted outdated regulations were inhibiting innovation and safety," said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in a statement. "No more. Let's bring this industry into a new age!"

The new Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) rule makes huge changes to how light-sport aircraft are regulated: It majorly ups weight and speed limits; includes aircraft with retractable landing gear and more seats; allows "for new types of propulsion and modern avionics" (including provisions to deal with simplified flight controls); and lets "pilots operating under Sport Pilot privileges to fly a broader range of aircraft." This is actually a really good thing for people who care about innovation!

"The safety continuum makes sense," writes Eli Dourado on his Substack newsletter. "US airlines carry hundreds of millions of paying passengers per year. Those passengers have high safety expectations, particularly because some of them feel out of control on an airliner in a way that they don't in a car they're driving or riding in. The airline business doesn't work without a high safety bar.…At the other end of the safety continuum, there are some pretty big benefits to allowing experimentation. The system of permissionless innovation under which the Wright brothers worked is directly responsible for us having aviation at all. We made rapid progress in the early days of aviation by sacrificing a lot of test pilots. Even today, new aviation technology often starts out in the experimental and light-sport world and works its way up to airliners over time as safety regulators figure out how to certify it as safe. Composite materials are one example—they were used in experimental aircraft for decades before the 787 became the first majority-composite airliner."

Dourado also notes that the loosening of these rules allows new entrants in the field to hire talent and start companies. "Let's say you were starting a company to build airliners," he adds. "You could have trouble finding engineers with Part 25 experience—you might have to hire them away from Boeing or Airbus. But fortunately, it's relatively easy to find engineers who have built experimental or Part 23 aircraft before." Basically, there are huge benefits to having a bias toward allowing innovation and experimentation, and there are actually huge safety costs to overregulating this industry, since innovation will be crippled and we'll lose out on unseen, unknowable advancements.

The upshot, per Dourado: "By making a category of aircraft that doesn't require type certification, is actually useful for transportation (250 knots and 4 seats), and can be flown with less skill via simplified flight controls, FAA is opening the door to a bigger market and vastly more innovation."

It's not exactly the Trump administration legalized flying cars, but it is a step closer to that. If you want innovation in this realm, this is how you get it.

Scenes from New York: "Columbia University has expelled and suspended students who were involved in a pro-Palestinian demonstration that shut down the main campus library in May, moving more quickly to hand down punishments than it has in the past, university officials announced on Tuesday," reports The New York Times.

Universities being tougher on really bad conduct—the type that impedes other students' abilities to learn and use public spaces; the type that damages university property—is probably a great way to attempt to get in front of the Trump administration's attempted crackdown. Though the threats to pull federal funding make my libertarian heart sing, the administration is at times demanding or implying that the universities crack down on certain types of protected First Amendment activity, which is decidedly not the way. It's true that Columbia's leaders should not have allowed the takeover and occupation of Hamilton Hall, but it's also not clear to me that the feds needed to get involved; the better course of action is the one Columbia is taking now (albeit a year too late).

Continue reading...

The Best “Go Paid” Offer On Substack… The Easiest Way to Support the Voluntaryist R EvoLution

We are a start up voluntaryist think tank widely exposing the illegitimacy and criminality of “Government” from a principled voluntaryist perspective AND then fact that the “government” in Washington DC is being openly run as a criminal operation with trillions being funneled out the back door to identified interests. There is simply no one in the developing alternative media hitting it harder! You can support our work (and Get Perks!) at ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor

OR we have the BEST “Go Paid” Deal on Substack!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne's new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our "Everything Bundle" of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.