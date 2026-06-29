The toilet can follow you around at home (Image: Yuehan Industries/Cover Images)

by Mark Worgan and James Caven, Daily Star

A Chinese technology company has unveiled a self-driving smart toilet that will follow you around the house. Designed to improve accessibility for people with limited mobility, the autonomous toilet - known as Xiaoban - was recently showcased at an exhibition in Shanghai focused on elderly care, assistive technology and rehabilitation medicine.

Unlike conventional toilets, the device made by the firm Yueban is capable of travelling independently to a user when summoned, potentially reducing the need for people with mobility difficulties to make their way to a toilet.

According to Chinese technology news outlet IT Home, the Xiaoban is expected to retail in China for 28,999 yuan (around £3,200), although there has been no confirmation of international availability.

A Chinese firm has created it (Image: Yuehan Industries/Cover Images)

The wandering commode uses technology similar to that found in advanced robotic vacuum cleaners. A combination of sensors including lidar and ultrasonic systems, enables it to navigate homes and care facilities autonomously, avoiding obstacles and stairs while travelling to a user in response to voice commands or a remote control.

Instead of relying on toilet paper, the system incorporates a built-in bidet and warm-air drying function. It also features a self-cleaning mechanism that seals waste inside an enclosed container.

Ultraviolet sterilisation technology is used to kill bacteria, helping to reduce odours and potentially making users feel more comfortable using the toilet outside a conventional bathroom setting.

It is meant to help people with mobility users (Image: Yuehan Industries/Cover Images)

Once a user has finished, the Xiaoban can travel to one of two locations. If its charging station is connected to plumbing and drainage systems, the toilet returns there to recharge, refill its reservoirs and dispose of waste after it has been macerated to prevent blockages.

If no drainage connection is available at the charging station, the unit instead travels to a bathroom. There, an extending robotic arm transfers the waste into a standard toilet, allowing it to be flushed away.

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