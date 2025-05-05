by Patrick Harrington

THE world's biggest plane dubbed "Skytanic" will finally take to the skies by 2030 and begin transporting its enormous cargo.

Officially called WindRunner, the colossal aircraft will be able to carry 12-times more than a Boeing 747 - and has one very specific purpose.

WindRunner will clock in at an incredible 356ft - longer than the pitch at Wembley - and will be 79ft tall.

The company behind it, Radia, has already been working on the plans for almost a decade.

While it will be a versatile vehicle, the size and shape of WindRunner have been carefully designed to accommodate one specific item: wind turbines.

Wind turbine blades are enormous and incredibly tricky to transport on roads, and normal planes are too small to handle them.

Some turbine projects have even needed special roads to be laid to get the blades there.

And the blades are expected to get even bigger in the future - possibly growing from 230ft to 330ft.

So, with the help of rocket scientist CEO Mark Lundstrom, the Radia team looked for a solution.

WindRunner will be able to carry whole blades in its cargo space, and fly them right to the construction site.

To make landing easier, the plane has been designed so that it can touch down on short, dirt runways - rather than requiring a fully operational airport.

Radia said: “WindRunner’s unique capabilities not only allow it to meet the requirements of today’s airlift missions but also allow it to open the aperture of what is possible to move by air."

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.