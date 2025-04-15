Today brings us a new 60 Minutes interview with Zelensky, which was rife with ‘interesting’ moments, the first being Zelensky’s proclamation of his undying hatred for Putin:

by Simplicius

More than just eyebrows, this clearly raises questions as to how it could be possible to negotiate with a character of this unstable bent, who exemplifies such unadulterated and unprofessional bias.

The now duly-unelected Narcocrat went on to admit Ukraine is incapable of retaking lost territories by force:

The most interesting statement was made by CBS itself, attributed to Zelensky on social media—that Ukraine has up to “100,000 soldiers dead”:

Zelensky’s press office immediately sprang into damage control:

Zelensky did not mention the alleged 100,000 killed soldiers in the interview with CBS - Zelensky's press secretary. According to Serhii Nykyforov, CBS News attributed their own figures to president Zelensky. Ukraine's losses stand at 45,100 KIA soldiers as of February.

So, Ukraine is still officially toting the 45k dead line. Funny how back in May 2022, Zelensky essentially admitted 100 KIA per day in the much lower intensity fighting:

I say ‘low intensity’ because this was long before the Russian mobilization—at this point maybe 150-200k total Russian troops had been involved in the war, compared to the 600k+ seen today. The war is now on day 1145, if you multiply that by 100 KIA per day, you get a minimum of ~115,000. But as I said, the frontline was much smaller back then, and we can expect for the casualties to have skyrocketed by now, which one can extrapolate to mean that the real figure is far higher than 115k.

For his part, Trump erupted over the interview, calling CBS a failed station, and other predictable insults. The problem is, Trump has been floundering on his Ukraine position, digging himself a deeper hole out of desperation to save face over the failed talks with Russia. In his efforts, he has made quite a few contradictions. Sensing people’s increasing view that he has now ‘owned’ the reputationally-toxic Ukrainian conflict, Trump went on the offensive to claim it is Biden’s conflict, after all. But at the same time, he goes on to brag that he was the president to give Ukraine its first big military boost with the Javelins, which won them their ‘first big battle’ and allegedly destroyed a lot of Russian tanks:

Continue reading...

