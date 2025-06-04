by Simplicius

Today Ukraine made another major attempt at taking down the Kerch bridge, resulting in its most miserable failure so far.

I’m no structural engineer, but Ukraine claimed to have ‘damaged’ an underwater piling that’s critical to one of the Kerch’s main spans:

The attack featured several waves of drones, the first of which tried to bypass Russian perimeter defenses in the form of water barriers by blowing them up. There is some dispute over what ‘object’ Ukraine actually hit the bridge with: Ukraine claims they spent months secretly delivering 1,000kg+ of explosives to the bottom of the piling, while some Russian sources claim this is a lie and that the bridge was hit with another garden variety sea drone, though it is not visible in the footage above. Other sources like Oleg Tsarev yet say the new Ukrainian underwater Toloka drone was used, shown here:

Crimean Bridge is intact. SBU is lying as usual ➖"Ukraine shows an attempt to blow up the Crimean Bridge and claims that more than a ton of explosives were attached to one of the underwater supports of the bridge. The SBU is lying, - notes Oleg Tsarev . ➖"According to my information, it was an underwater drone attack. You can see it in the video, which I will not publish, if you look closely. The drone was clearly small, the power of the explosion was very small, the SBU's goal was exclusively PR and recording a video of the explosion. It is not for nothing that it ends BEFORE all the "steam" has gone - the damage is purely cosmetic. ▪️ The bridge is functioning normally, cars are driving from Crimea and to Crimea, there is zero damage ."

In fact, the attack was mostly repelled as both Russian Lancets and FPV drones took out a large amount of Ukrainian sea drones:

More importantly is the timing of the attack: again after a week-long spate of terror strikes on Russian trains, assassinations of Russian civilians (Gurtsiev incident), culminating in the mass drone attack on Russian bases which also used unwitting civilians as expendable cargo.

Former Ukrainian Economic Minister:

Now, apparently the Kerch was supposed to be brought down as a major coup de grace.

Imagine the plan’s sweep as Zelensky envisioned it: the entire Russian strategic bomber fleet was supposed to be taken out with the Kerch bridge toppling over nearly the next day. The information package surely prepared for such an event would have seen news outlets worldwide screaming that Russia has fallen, inciting thousands of ‘disgruntled’ Russians to storm the streets and oust Putin. How ‘glorious’ it all must have looked in the crenulated crevices of Zelensky’s foggy brain.

But it was for naught: both attacks failed.

A Russian source reports that the results of Ukraine's second attack on the Kerch bridge failed to cause any damage to the bridge itself, and only damaged 2 mesh fences and a decommissioned barge which served as a barrier. The Russian coast guard and Black Sea Fleet destroyed most of the USVs.

