The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
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Does anyone remember when Seymour Hersh's intelligence contacts told him that Putin was selling diesel fuel to the Ukrainian army? And Zelensky had been caught skimming on the fuel invoices to the tune of $400 million offshored... and the weapons the USA was giving Ukraine were being sold by Zelenksy's top generals on the dark web with plenty of American buyers from the US intelligence community...

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Embezzled $400 Million From Fuel Purchase Aid: Report

ndtv.com › home › world news › ukraine president embezzled $400 million from fuel purchase aid: report

The ONLY reason this shit is still going on, is that the arms mfgs and traders are still making a lot of money. There are still adults and children to traffic, harvest organs from, and make snuff pornography. The backroom reconstruction deals are still being negotiated with the hedge funds in The City, Wall Street, and their central bank controllers in Basel at the BIS. All of this back and forth activity is just place holding to make everyone think there is a war going on.

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