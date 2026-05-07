The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
4h

Would this stupid, unwanted shit show be going on at all if Donald Trump had been arrested after the first 3 million Epstein files were released? When are we going to see the rest - unredacted?

I'll keep posting this until the sadistic pedo in the White House is in JAIL:

01/31/2026 THE WILLIAM SASCHA RILEY INTERVIEWS - These interviews recount activity from 30 years ago when Trump was Epstein's client/boss. They used to go to farms and ranches to stage illegal bare knuckle fights, cock fighting, and other sketchy activities over several days time. The bulk of the crowd would be gone after the first couple of nights, and then they would get down to raping and torturing and sacrificing kids.

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William Sascha Riley interviews - events from 9 - 13 years old:

https://substack.com/home/post/p-184417365

or

William Sascha Riley interview:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=84PHEMLab6g

The full 6 video set:

"Don't worry, boys are hard to find." The William Sascha Riley interviews:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNBQenti5B4CRp4eJ-WIsf5it4HLZ4Ugg

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Featured:

Congressional Members:

-Jim Jordan - Raping in front of 20+ attendees

-Andy Biggs - Beating to the point of breaking bones

-Lindsey Graham - weird voice; observer?

President:

-Donald Trump - Torturer; see people or animals suffer gets him off. He tortured puppies slowly in front of Mr. Riley. Later, William Riley found a tent stake, put a condom on it and rammed it up Trumps rectum to try to kill him. Trump had to be airlifted out, and is known to have to wear diapers to this day. The next time William Riley was used, they beat him half to death for doing that.

USSC:

Clarence Thomas - Anita Hill was right.

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The information this man/soldier describes, has now been written about in articles, interviews, books, and other recorded accounts by Epstein survivors and other SRA/TBMK survivors groups. The media should be all over it - but the media is controlled by the people who do this.

Everyone who still can, citizens and Lesser Magistrates alike, in every country around the world, needs to stand up to the nightmares of: Pedofilia, SRA - Satanic Ritual Abuse, Child Sacrifice,Trauma Based Mind Kontrol (TBMK), Targeted Individualism, Intergenerational Incest, Breeding infants for all of the above, and much more.

For a comprehensive documentary set go to: www.awakenandunite.com

We do that by educating our Law Enforcement Community who's job it is to enforce the law - and all of this is illegal. We don't know if the people in our Political, Law Enforcement, and/or Judicial communities are engaged in these horrific practices. That has been one of the top fight back issues for decades. So we have to form Freedom groups, and make sure that we educate our local law enforcement that this issue is at the top of our agenda... yes or yes.

It is time for the good men and women in these power positions to eradicate this evil scourge, because it has always been their job to do so.

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