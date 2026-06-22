by SIMPLICIUS

It seems to be the usual arc of any imperial propaganda drive that when a conflict winds down, and the stakes are no longer at risk, the principles begin to loosen their hold on the truth evident to us all along.

In this case after the disastrous defeat to Iran, Trump went on a remarkable spree of honesty as pertains the “cards”—or rather, lack thereof—that the US had all along. A suddenly forthright Trump began letting the cat out of the bag on the catastrophic consequences the Iranian blockade had in store for us all.

Here he revealed that the world’s oil reserves would have run out in four weeks, and “bedlam” would have ensued:

In an even more eye-opening clip, Trump admits that the US would have gone into a great depression, invoking his own image as a would-be Herbert Hoover, who himself ill-fatedly presided over the Great Depression of 1929, and whose legacy was thus forever ensconced by it:

It seems clear that our analyses here were correct: Trump knew all along that the US was playing a dangerous game of Chicken with Iran, and all his attempts to outlast his arch-rival were bluffs meant to paint Iran as the one “running out of time” when in reality it was Trump’s own sclerotic regime that was up against the hourglass. Now that the dust has settled, he feels comfortable enough to reveal the stark reality of it all.

Recall that Trump had already been gradually intimating the “unspoken” realities of what it would take to truly cause Iran harm, much less “defeat” the ancient civilization-state. Just a few reports ago we wrote about Trump’s mentioning of Americans lacking the “appetite” for a boots-on-ground-style invasion of Kharg Island. He had left it deliberately vague to insinuate a meaning obvious to most: that Americans would not be able to stomach the sheer casualties guaranteed by such an assault.

We can conclude that Trump is actually much more pragmatically intelligent than he appears. Many had written him off as a dimwit due to all the callous bravado he displayed against Iran, but this appeared to be a stint of calculated scare tactics meant to cow the Iranians. In reality, Trump seemed well aware of the dangers and consequences the whole time, and merely hoped Iran would fold before it got to that point of untenable blowback for the US. In some ways, despite the humiliating nature of the US’s capitulation, we almost have to give Trump credit for having the “maturity”—if you’ll allow such a stretch—of at least accepting reality and its attendant defeat.

But by far the most consequential result of this entire saga has been the giant rift that has blown open between the US and Israeli political leadership.

We’ve all seen how Trump had begun to demonstrate his exasperation with Bibi for the first time, stating openly that he had to curb him from ruthlessly and disproportionately bombing Beirut for the sake of minor drone activity from Hezbollah.

But now JD Vance and the US intelligence community have gone even farther, putting unthinkable daylight between US and its rampaging Mideast “partner”-colony.

You could say they were almost forced to do so, after a slew of Israeli figures unleashed their most hate-filled fantasies by threatening the Lebanese with various forms of killing and genocide.

The maniacal outbursts were led by notorious Israeli Minister of National Security Ben Gvir:

His above screed was considered so egregious that X even had to flag it as hate speech:

It was so bad, even the worst people you know were outraged—at least performatively so, to “distance” themselves from the truly indefensible stuff in order to preserve their “credibility” for future use as ‘useful globalist stooges’:

JD Vance referenced Ben Gvir directly in his ongoing rebukes of Israel, stating “You can’t just kill your way out of solving every national security problem you have”:

Vance went on to make what can almost be described as a veiled threat, telling Israel that Trump is the “only world leader” sympathetic to Israel’s cause, and that attacking him would be quite an own-goal for Israel.

He also reiterated Trump’s own complaints about the Israeli overkill against civilians, particularly at the precisely convenient moments when the US and Iran stand to make some kind of deal breakthrough:

Here implying that the Israeli regime wants to turn Iran into another failed state like Libya:

Perhaps it is mere token outrage from the Trump administration, a bit of virtual virtue signaling to “distance” themselves from the inhumanly bloodthirsty Israeli leadership because they know how repulsive the statements look to the increasingly anti-Zionist American public. And it’s clear these US officials are doing their best to remain “diplomatic” and in essence ‘censure’ Israel in the most velvet-gloved way possible, without kindling a true row between the two countries.

But this did not stop Israeli figures from taking it as a full-on attack against them. Even the Miriam Adelson-owned paper Israel Hayom turned against Trump, sending him a powerful message:

Writing:

Mr. President, you have gravely harmed the human interests of the enlightened world, and you may be remembered forever as the president who brought about America’s humiliation. You betrayed us, the Israelis. And in a single moment, the contempt you once faced suddenly seems so justified and logical. Danny Zaken writes to the US president.

The New Yorker followed suit, describing Trump’s latest actions as an American “stab in the back” of Israel:

The above piece revealed a secret portion of Israel’s original plan to bring down Iran, as gathered from Israeli ‘intelligence sources’:

-I can tell you that I speak with people of a very high rank in Israeli defense, and they speak of a seventy- or eighty-per-cent chance to replace the Iranian regime if Trump allows the militias from Iraq to invade Iran. -These are Kurdish militias you’re talking about? -Not only. Israel can provide them with weapons. This was part of the plan. And then, to our amazement, Trump said the Kurds didn’t want to fight. But, really, Trump is the one who forbade them from fighting, because Erdoğan put pressure on him not to do it. Israel had a brilliant plan and spent a lot of money, and shocked the Iranians in the beginning of the war. But you prevented the militias from acting, and now you ask why the regime didn’t fall. Because you didn’t give us the chance. In Gaza. In Lebanon. In Syria. In Iran. Everything we wanted to do, you prevented us from doing it. If you go to war, and you define the goal of the war, do it. If not, don’t do it. It’s not only that you don’t do it, but you falsely blame the Kurds and the Israelis. And you give in to all the demands of Iran. And they won’t stop. Tomorrow, they might say, If you don’t close the Embassy in Jerusalem, we will close the strait. Then what do you do?

The “well-connected” insider who claims to have Netanyahu’s ear concluded by revealing that Bibi was blind-sided by Trump’s so-called betrayal:

-What do you think Netanyahu will do now with an election coming up? -I think he is in shock. In shock. In all the years that I have known him, he has never been in shock like now. Not with Obama. No one has caused a shock like Trump. And it’s because you couldn’t predict it. -The unpredictable nature of Trump turning on you is what makes it so sad. -True. You are right. In a few months, we have an election, and one of the most important parts of his campaign was going to be his friendship with Trump. Now what is he going to say? It’s a problem.

Even the Israeli opposition leader and ex-PM Yair Lapid warned that if Israel didn’t rein in the current psychopaths in government, the nation’s foreign relations would be wiped out in their entirety:

There are even reports the Trump admin has “quietly” opened back-channels with Netanyahu’s rivals, perhaps finally deciding to pull the plug on the one-tracked genocidal pony once and for all:

In light of this, the rupture went beyond merely the performative pronouncements of Vance and co. Even the US intelligence community apparently began a campaign to expose Israel by outing Israel’s plan to intentionally sabotage the peace deal—a veritable no-brainer if there ever was one:

U.S. intelligence agencies have warned the Trump administration that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to take steps that will undermine President Donald Trump’s effort to reach a lasting peace deal with Iran, as the Israeli premier faces intense political pressure to continue waging his country’s war in Lebanon, current and former U.S. officials said. Israel appears intent on maintaining military operations against Iran’s proxy Hezbollah in Lebanon, an aim that would flout a core element of the fledgling agreement that calls for an end to hostilities in that country, according to intelligence reports, including one circulated this week, said the officials.

But, of course, it’s not about it being an obvious and self-evident low hanging fruit—it’s the fact they released such a bit of “intel” to begin with. This clearly points to a behind-the-scenes seachange within the US deep state, as even stalwart “globalists” like Hillary Clinton have suddenly turned on Israel in latest statements.

The NYT piece, by the way, makes a mockery of itself by implying “displaced” Israelis might justify the incursion into Lebanon:

Tens of thousands of Israelis displaced from their homes in the country’s north by drones and missile strikes have demanded that Netanyahu decimate Hezbollah, and he has come under withering criticism from across the domestic political spectrum for failing to eliminate the militant threat.

As if Israel has the right to so much as utter a word when it comes to displacement of people. Israeli Minister of Defense Israel Katz openly bragged yesterday that Israel had ethnically cleansed 200,000 residents from southern Lebanon after “flattening” their villages:

He boasts that the situation differs from before because in previous attempts Israel had allowed Lebanese to stay in their villages, but now they simply remove them and destroy the villages, which makes Israel’s border region “safer”; the words of a genocidal psychopath.

Now there’s fear that Iran has cancelled negotiations again after Trump issued more of his recklessly craven threats. Contradictory reports also abound about Israel allegedly being forced to “compromise” and withdraw from parts of southern Lebanon:

Trump, for his part, returned to the thing he knows best—embarrassing himself with more insecure whinging and high-flung fable-making:

It seems he’s living in an entirely separate reality from the rest of us at this point.

The brilliant ‘crowning achievement’ he’s so proud of:

Well, what do you expect from a man whose moral and ethical compass allows for close partnership and alliances with someone who needs constant “correction” toward sanity?

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