The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
1hEdited

I know it seems impossible to imagine all this is a game they play to respond to what they know is public opinion and which they check the pulse of constantly. Because they have to keep the public in the palm of their dirty mitts. These people play a game of "look at me", they are attention freaks, and the ones who pull their strings know this and use them for this. They pretend they are quarrelling to appease the public, keep the public coming back to the show. These people have a lot to lose if the public finally wakes up and sees they are there to steal all the resources and what a trip, they can do it in style, traveling the world in their own jets, cruising on their own yachts, living in opulence. This is all a daytime soap opera, with characters and scripts while the public thinks it's all real, so real in fact that they put their body down to fight for these circus clowns. People should not care about them at all because the clowns don't care about us, they don't care what we want. It's all pretend to keep the eyeballs and hearts locked into position. We need to care about how we are going to live in this world the way WE want.

I just saw this short video and this supports my argument (that it's all a show) https://rumble.com/v7bn54s-dont-be-fooled-by-the-theatre-about-the-us-and-israel-having-a-fall-out.html?e9s=src_v1_eh_cs&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Biological%20Medicine

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Stan Mrak's avatar
Stan Mrak
2hEdited

If only the American leaders would take the time to assess their enemies, disasters like these wouldn't happen so often. American politicians think that everyone else thinks just like us, and we will never be able to really negotiate with anyone from that perspective — we can only threaten people.

Of course Trump is living in an entirely separate reality from the rest of us at this point — that just what narcissists do to cope, and he's been doing that all of his life. DUH!

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