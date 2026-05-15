The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
3h

Of course we must be aware however the TNYT invents the news and has done so to keep us as the zionist expansionist project in the Middle East and as geopolitical protector to British oil and bankster interests there.

Remember the lies promoted for Kuwait, the lies on yellowcake.

TNYT is only good for lining bird cage bottoms.

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