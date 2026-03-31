by Simplicius

Events are unfolding precisely as we had predicted last time. Trump has issued a “final ultimatum” to Iran, indicating that the US is ready to pull the plug after a final sadistic sore loser’s lash-out on Iran’s civilian infrastructure:

“…we will conclude our lovely “stay” in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!)…”

How sick and cynically vindictive can this administration get?

Even the befuddled presstitute corps could not but question Trump’s open plans for committing mass war crimes:

And to think people like Karoline Leavitt made a big show of being “good Christians”, prominently wearing crosses as if to differentiate themselves from the previous “unholy” administration.

Leavitt also happened to note that Iran’s destruction percentage is now down to 70%, somehow finding itself lowered by 10% each week, after earlier announcements of 90% and 82%.

It turns out Trump’s vendetta against Iran truly does go back a long time as footage was again uncovered that seems almost ominous in its precise similitude to Trump’s present posture against Iran—just see for yourself:

And by ‘uncovered’, I mean that Trump posted it himself on his failed ‘Truth Social’ app.

Compare the above 1980s video where Trump repeatedly urges to “take Iran’s oil” to his new Financial Times interview making the rounds, where he states precisely the same thing:

At the same time, Rubio spelled out the supposed “objectives” of the Iran war via the official State Department account—notably missing from the list of “objectives” were the most important ones, like Uranium, nuclear missiles, regime change, opening Hormuz, etc.

It again becomes clear that the administration is making up these objectives on the fly to suit an ever-changing and ever-shrinking narrative: they will shoehorn whatever objectives they can to retroactively fit the shortcomings of the failed war. Lining up with Rubio’s obvious omission of the key Hormuz demand is the latest news that Trump has flip-flopped again, telling aides Hormuz is no longer necessary for the war’s conclusion:

All the while, Iran has continued deconstructing its neighbors’ infrastructure, particularly after Iran’s petrochemical facilities were hit in Tabriz earlier. Iran responded by allegedly hitting Kuwait’s largest desalination plant, at least according to some reports:

NASA satellite detects fire at the West Doha Power Plant, Kuwait — its largest Power Generation & Desalination Plant It accounts for 38.5% of Kuwait’s total desalination capacity

Israeli petrochemical companies were also hit, as announced by Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force Majid Mousavi:

Massive damage was also seen done via new satellite photos to the US Army’s Camp Buehring base in Kuwait, with many of the base’s varying components targeted this time, from power stations to living quarters:

Extensive damage spotted at U.S. Army Base Camp Buehring in Kuwait following Iranian strikes.



Aircraft hangars, barracks, a gym, warehouses, a power station and other facilities on the base were damaged.

Now that Trump has signaled his willingness to end the war without reopening Hormuz, the Gulf states have erupted in a chorus of fear behind the scenes.

There are continued reports that UAE and KSA are secretly pushing Trump to move forward with the “ground operation” because they simply cannot abide a resurgent Iran emboldened and empowered by its victory in the war. Other reports claim that Israel is pushing Trump to hit Iran’s energy infrastructure to finish off the “collapse of the regime”.

Granted, we must admit that our reporting here may appear one-sided given that Iran’s triumphs are extolled and venerated while US-Israeli degradation of Iran’s capabilities is given little coverage. I have already spoken about the fact that I believe this “degradation” is highly exaggerated, and thus at times not worth mentioning. You can see for yourself in the constant walk-backs of damage assessments from official mouthpieces in the Trump administration.

That being said, we must still acknowledge that damage is being done to some extent. Many believe it is catastrophic, and that Iran has truly been “set back” for many years, if not decades. An example was yesterday’s strikes on Iran’s largest steel production facilities—Iran is one of the world’s biggest producers of steel. But the BDA satellite photos were inconclusive: the “damage” appeared localized to a few buildings out of a massive city-sized facility.

Example from one of the inserts:

You can see in the lower part, it looks dark which lower intelligence analysts have assumed means it is burnt out. Nothing of the sort: it is merely the dark smoke plumes of one or two hit buildings which are clouding the whole area, darkening it, but there does not actually appear to be much that was hit.

Now there is an alleged leak of an intercepted call between Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian and IRGC command wherein Pezeshkian begs the IRGC to allow him to negotiate with the US because Iran’s economy will “collapse in three weeks” if nothing is done. The IRGC reprimands him—“proving” that they are currently in command of the entire country—and tells him no such negotiations will be made. Whether the leak is fake or not—and good chance that it is—we can certainly acknowledge that the Iranian economy may be taking damage, but the question always remains: how severe, and how capable are Iranians of ignoring it and weathering the storm?

The latter answer is likely very capable. You’ve seen Ukraine resist far fiercer attacks from Russia for over four years now, yet Iran is somehow expected to crumble under a laughably weak month-long assault by a country that itself is running out of munitions. Time is clearly on Iran’s side from virtually every possible angle. In particular, politically Iran knows Trump is flushing himself down the toilet, and midterms are fast approaching. Economically, oil continues to rise and it’s been reported that Iran itself is now making far more on oil than it was even before the war. Militarily, the US is running out of all key munitions, and it’s taking greater and greater attrition to its most critical and irreplaceable systems.

The biggest wildcard is that we have no idea how much secret support Russia and China—or other allies—may be giving to Iran. There are constant reports of various Russian deliveries via both plane and ship on the Caspian. But what about economic support? China could single-handedly float Iran indefinitely if it really wanted to as the West has done to Ukraine, and will likely do for Taiwan in any future conflict.

It is not ‘cope’, but an actual objective lack of evidence that causes me to conclude that Iran is not experiencing any noticeable hardship commensurate with imminent “collapse” of any kind. It is a massive country with vast resources, and most of the targets being hit appear to be civilian buildings in the quest for rooting out IRGC personnel and the like.

By the way, in the ongoing tit-for-tat Iran immediately responded and burned out Israel’s steel production complexes shortly after Iran’s were hit:

Lastly, Iran’s National Security Commission voted into effect a rial-based toll system for vessels transiting Hormuz, as well as bans on US-Israeli vessels. It’s unclear if it has been fully made into law, although it appears it would still require full parliamentary approval, as the NSC is merely a committee within parliament. At the very least, it presents a kind of ‘message’ to the world that Iran is formalizing its control over Hormuz, which comes as another humiliating blow to the US’s latest boisterous bleatings of triumph.

—

An incoherent Donigula mumbles his way through a sitrep about his debacle:

At this point, he’s resorted to just blabbing out every inane and contradictory condition to ‘cover all bases’ and make himself appear infallible: “We’re both bombing and not bombing, winning and not winning, Iran’s defeated but also still fighting, we’re talking to them both directly and indirectly, the Strait is both open and not open, Iran is both weak and strong, their regime both dead and alive…”

It goes on and on. Nothing but vapid incoherence, and a total lack of sense and logic—all that remains is embarrassing fabulation to cover up unprecedented failure.

Every narcissistically weak figure at some point retreats into an ever-shrinking echo-chamber of his closest yes-men when the walls begin pressing in. In this case, it’s clear to see how slimily the resident Svengalis have begun greasing Trump’s ego while the world howls in outrage at his disastrous miscalculation:

Yes, a true ‘Golden Age’ for elite market riggers to make a killing off of every orchestrated volatility run. A true magnum opus for the world’s moneylenders and changers alike!

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