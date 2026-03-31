The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
3h

POTUS Trump is a sadistic psychopath and malignant narcissist. However, Bush and Hillary Clinton are worse. POTUS Trump was elected because he was the best America had. He is emblematic of the American people.

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rtko's avatar
rtko
4h

J.D, it’s time.

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