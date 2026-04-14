The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
7h

Sociopaths do not think logically like most

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
2h

Trump is such a loser. I'll keep beating my favorite dead horse:

01/17/26 These interviews recount activity from 30 years ago when Trump was Epstein's client/boss. They used to go to farms and ranches to stage illegal bare knuckle fights, cock fighting, and other sketchy activities over several days time. The bulk of the crowd would be gone after the first couple of nights, and then they would get down to raping, torturing and sacrificing kids.

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William Sascha Riley interviews - events from 9 - 13 years old:

https://substack.com/home/post/p-184417365

or

William Sascha Riley interview:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=84PHEMLab6g

The full 6 video set:

"Don't worry, boys are hard to find." The William Sascha Riley interviews:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNBQenti5B4CRp4eJ-WIsf5it4HLZ4Ugg

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01/31/26

Congressional Members:

-Jim Jordan - Raping

-Andy Biggs - Beating to the point of breaking bones

-Lindsey Graham - Weird voice; observer?

USSC:

-Clarence Thomas - Observer?

President

-Donald Trump - Torturer; see people or animals suffer gets him off.

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The information this man/soldier describes, has now been written about in articles, interviews, books, and other recorded accounts by survivors groups. The media should be all over it - but the media is controlled by the people who do this.

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