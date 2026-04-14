by Simplicius

As expected the Iran-US talks in Pakistan have led to a deadlock—or, in other words, failed.

The entire foundation on which the talks were premised was phony because the US is agreement-incapable and does nothing but lie at every stage of the process.

First, it had come out that the US had been begging Pakistan to intervene and force Iran into talks for weeks. Then when Iran finally agreed, it had come out that the US was involved in the drafting of the Pakistani announcement which specifically stated that Lebanon was to be included in the ceasefire. But as soon as the ceasefire took effect, and Israel brazenly ignored the new restrictions, the US immediately changed its tune and claimed that the Iranian side had “misunderstood” the agreement, and that Lebanon was never part of the equation.

Now, latest rumors claim the US in fact tried to “have it both ways” by including Lebanon, but hoping Iran would deign to allow Israel for a “gradual” off-ramp:

Another unhinged tilt from ‘world’s greatest and most trusted negotiator’.

In short, it’s just as everyone had predicted: Israel openly mocks and defies the US, and the abject AIPAC-owned slaves can do nothing whatsoever about it.

For those that missed it, here’s the simple version:

The Pakistani Prime Minister himself announced the ceasefire after US-Iran talks, specifically noting Lebanon is included with Vance, Trump, and other officials literally tagged in his post:

A gaff even occurred wherein in another message, the PM ‘accidentally’ posted a draft that appeared to have been written for him, presumably by the US because it said: “Draft - Pakistan’s PM message on X”.

NYTimes and other outlets even implied that the US had a hand in the Pakistani PM’s ceasefire announcement, thus giving further credible evidence toward the US knowing that Lebanon was to be included in the ceasefire:

Vance, however, explained that Iran “mistakenly” thought Lebanon was included, when it was never part of the deal, calling Iran “bad faith” actors in the negotiations which subsequently failed:

Recall that Israel had expressed frustration and anger at the US for not being represented directly at the talks. As such, it is only logical to assume that the US did tell Iran that Lebanon would be included, but then was unable to dictate these terms to Israel, which rebelled, leaving puppets like Vance having to do damage control and blame Iran to scuttle the talks:

Now, Trump has taken the baton from his incompetent secondaries and steered the circus into an even more farcical direction by announcing that he intends to blockade Iran’s blockade in a series of unhinged tweets, as per his usual MO:

The blockade is set to begin Monday, April 13th, at 10AM eastern time.

Firstly, note the disingenuous deception above: he frames Iran for being unwilling to “give up its nuclear ambitions”. This is written in a deliberately vague style to appear that Iran is pursuing nuclear weapons—but that is purely the US’s fraudulent claim. The true “nuclear ambitions” that Iran is refusing to give up is its normal civilian nuclear enrichment for power plants. The US is simply using this as a phony stalking horse to make Iran out into the bad guy when Iran has publicly stated a profuse amount of times that it does not and will never seek nuclear weapons, having again stated this even recently via FM Araghchi and others.

Secondly, recall when Trump had claimed Hormuz is irrelevant to the US and is only used by allies and other countries, which should take up the reins of opening it up. So then, why the sudden conniption over Iran’s charging of tolls?

President Trump: ‘We’re gonna blockade Iran. It will be a total blockade, nothing in or out. It’s going to be very similar to Venezuela. But it will be a higher level.’

Some claim Iran’s actions violate international law because all free shipping lanes must be allowed to function when they fall under international waters. Two problems with this:

The US has now itself announced a blockade of the selfsame “free shipping lanes”, thus likewise violating international law. This same “international law” never seems to apply to Russia whose oil tankers are illegally stopped and seized on a regular basis in international waters.

As such, the claimed “international laws” governing such activities have long ceased to exist by the reprehensible actions of the corrupt and unprincipled West; so there is no real credible or legitimate charge against Iran to be made here.

And after Trump’s juvenile braggadocio about wiping out any Iranian ships that attempt to interfere in US’s own blockade, footage surfaced appearing to show Iranian speed boats chasing away US warships that attempted to vaunt their way across the Strait:

An Iranian speedboat approached American military ships in the Strait of Hormuz ▪️Today in the Strait of Hormuz, an Iranian speedboat approached American military ships, and both sides observed a truce. ▪️The incident shows that the Iranian fleet is still capable of patrolling the strait.

There are again disagreements on this count, with US claiming the ships “successfully transited the Strait”, and the Iranian side denying this, stating the ships were turned back.

The latest cope-narrative is that the US has sunk only “one of Iran’s navies”, while a mysterious “other one” now controls Hormuz.

How many navies does Iran have, exactly?

BREAKING: Iran's IRGC says that if Trump carries out his Strait of Hormuz blockade, Iran will respond by taking control of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait through the Houthis, per Press TV.

Through this farcical process we get further insight into how the Trump administration’s duplicitous game works. They knew they had run out of options and their bluffs were called when Trump had threatened a final “end-all-be-all” strike to wipe out the “Iranian civilization”. As such, a diversionary ceasefire was rigged to buy time, which is now predictably sabotaged in order to change the narrative via sleight-of-hand away from the original exposed bluff.

Instead of “ending” Iran’s civilization, Trump manages to contort the play into some kind of phony blockade which will likewise fail. It’s pasting one blot of chicken scratch over another in an endless pyramid scheme of “5D strategery”.

Can the US’s foreign policy become any more of a fiasco than it has done? Recall how a year ago, this was the official publication from the White House:

Now, not only has Trump started a new war to ostensibly destroy the very nuclear facilities it was verboten to claim were still extant as per the above, but now Trump has gone further to blockade Iran’s blockade in order to open a strait that was already open before the senseless and imbecilic war was even launched. It really rivals something out of a Monty Python bit at this point.

The administration in general has devolved into a parodic travesty of a government. While the world burns, this is the kind of “serious” posts Trump has put up on his official account earlier today:

Your guess is as good as mine what it’s supposed to represent—but probably, it’s just the pathological vanity of a late-stage dementia patient who’s lost all inhibition.

The NYT was right, that the world has devolved into a globally interlaced, growing conflict. It is only right on cue for the final stage of the Fourth Turning, wherein the weak and mad become rulers by way of the compromised political processes inherent to all terminally decaying post-imperial hegemons. As ever, we are witnessing the birthing pangs of a new world, cast against the agonized wails of the dying old order. That little makes sense is a touchstone of this chaotic transitional era, which will likely end with many ‘surprises’ none of us could have possibly anticipated.

The disastrous Iran war was clearly a golden opportunistic convergence between Trump’s age-old boomer-hatred for Iran with his being the perfect Zionist bagman for Israel. The fact that serious negotiations continue to be mediated by an unelected claque of billionaire henchmen with close ties to Israel is a true disgrace to the “America First” vision, particularly given this year’s special occasion as the 250th anniversary of America’s signing of the Declaration of Independence.

In this, our unholy year of 2026, America has never been further from having “first” priority in the hearts and minds of its elites and ruling class. In this unholy year, the White House is no longer the haunt of its proud presidential forebears—instead, it has come to be ruled by dybbuks of a different stripe.

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