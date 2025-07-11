by Simplicius

After failing to coerce Russia into an unfavorable cessation of hostilities (read: surrender), the US is now again playing ‘sanctions’ roulette, which deep state neocon vampire Lindsey Graham has been wedging onto Trump.

The sanctions on Russian energy exports and banking services are meant to ‘degrade’ Russia’s ability to wage the war in perpetuity, given that Western elite are finally coming around to the fact that Russia will not submit, and plans to carry on indefinitely.

NYT writes that Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal are preparing a bill on new sanctions against the Russian energy sector, which could lead to a global collapse of energy markets and a global recession. At the same time, the publication indicates that there is no panic in Moscow. Russia is used to sanctions pressure and is quickly adapting.

But there is still some equivocating that’s clearly meant to give Trump the ability to play both sides, as usual—i.e. to simulate the ‘tough guy’ via some marquee sanctions bill, yet still have the ability to diplomatically sanitize and dial them in as needed, as a sop to both sides.

Rubio implies as much:

Similarly, MSM now reports that Trump may initiate the first ever completely new arms package to Ukraine under his administration—in contrast to the Biden-era carryover PDA that was still squeezing out some last few drops.

But, again, is there more than meets the eye?

Firstly, there’s talk of a paltry $300M PDA (Presidential Drawdown Authority) package, which effectively amounts to a handful of missiles, depending on weapon system. Even Biden’s PDA had nearly $4B remaining to disburse.

Secondly, as part of his new package Trump reportedly has pledged to send “10 Patriot missiles” to Ukraine:

You’re probably thinking—that’s 10 full missile launchers, a hefty offering!

But—mind-blowing as it may sound—the 10 missiles appears to refer to just that: 10 actual missile interceptors; as in, the ammunition.

In the article, Trump asks Germany to send a fully battery while he sends 10 missiles. This is a strange request, as 10 missile launchers would represent a battery themselves, thus the distinction would not be necessary to make. In fact, that is almost two batteries, with each battery costing upwards of $2.5B dollars in export terms; $5B is an extremely unlikely amount from Trump, given that his new package aims to gift a mere $300M, as stated earlier.

Also, the previously-‘frozen’ aid verifiably contained “30 Patriot missiles”—as in, the actual ammunition itself—as can be cross-checked through various mainstream sources. Here, Reuters:

So, if this much-vaunted shipment generated so much bafflegab over a mere 30 missiles, then it’s conceivable Trump’s announcement of an additional 10 pertains to the ammunition. Keep in mind, Patriot PAC-3 MSE missiles cost upwards of $10M each. That means another mere 10 missiles would be as much as $100M, which certainly makes sense within the context.

If that’s the case, then we should be gobsmacked at this theater of the absurd: all this noise for a mere 10 missiles that will be fired off in three or four seconds during Russia’s next attack?

Just last night, Russia again broke the record, this time walloping Ukraine with over 700+ drones and missiles in a single night.

What are the miserable 10 missiles supposed to do against that? Clearly, one can see the deliberate duplicity and delay games in this farcical show…

