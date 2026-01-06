by Simplicius

What do you know? Today in court the Justice Department officially dropped the fake claim that Maduro was ringleader of the fictitious ‘Cartel of the Suns’, which never existed. The theater is not required anymore, you see, now that he’s captured! Convenient how that works, no?

The Justice Department has backed off a dubious claim about President Nicolás Maduro that the Trump administration promoted last year in laying the groundwork to remove him from power in Venezuela: accusing him of leading a drug cartel called Cartel de los Soles.

Can this administration and Justice Department in particular stoop any lower? After their Epstein docs “shell games” it was hard to believe that they could or would.

That’s all not to mention the fact that the indictment itself now strikes a bit different compared to the accusations levied against Maduro in lead up to his capture, which were used to build him up as the world’s greatest crime boss:

The Onion fixed that:

But it little matters anymore, as the Trump administration has dropped all pretenses of adhering to any laws, strictures, or moral codes: they have simply declared the US’s right to take whatever it wants by virtue of its superpower status alone.

Rubio even whined he “doesn’t care what the UN thinks”, while the US ambassador to the UN flatly explained the reason the Venezuelan regime change was carried out was because the US “can’t have adversaries controlling the largest oil reserves in the world”:

Tell that to China, whose adversaries control the largest computer chip manufacturer in the world in TSMC. Russia, too, cannot have adversaries controlling the world’s largest breadbasket and mineral deposits of the Donbass. Is that all that Russia should have told the UN in order to gain their approval prior to invading Ukraine?

It’s simply remarkable how the US has pulled back the outer fairytale facade fashioned through years of PNAC-style neocon mental contortions and thinly-veiled justifications for the various empire-building wars and endless bombing campaigns, and has just gone full commando: no more excuses or phony layer-caked rationalizations—we are simply taking the oil because we want it, and are entitled to it, it’s as cut-and-dry as that! If only Dick Cheney and Donald Rumsfeld were here to witness the beauty of such simplicity!

This fact did not escape the Russian ambassador to the UN, who rightly protested:

“We are particularly appalled by the unparalleled cynicism with which Washington did not even attempt to conceal the true aims of its criminal operation.”

Trump even admitted to having informed “the oil companies” of the secret operation in advance, which appears to imply they took part in the planning of the whole affair from the get go—or perhaps, were even the chief drivers of it all, we might assume:

“Did you speak with (the oil companies) before the operation took place?“ Trump: “Yes. Before and after. They want to go in and they’re going to do a great job.”

And speaking of skullduggery, reports continue suggesting that Maduro’s downfall was the work of behind-the-scenes betrayal as we have been suspecting:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15434827/The-inside-job-toppled-Maduro-Venezuelas-vice-president-offered-replace-dictator-months-ago-secret-US-talks-conspiracy-theorists-claim-American-helicopters-werent-shot-at.html

WSJ writes that a ‘recently classified’ report describes how the CIA was responsible for convincing Trump that Delcy Rodriguez was the one, over would-be puppet Machado:

There are some, however, that argue the characterizations of acting-president Delcy Rodriguez as a hand-picked CIA stooge are completely false, and that she is a real-deal pedigreed and credentialed revolutionary who will fight the US to the last. For now, I leave it up to you to decide.

As a hint, tonight a flurry of gunfire erupted in Caracas, reportedly around the presidential palace, with claims that a coup was in progress by hardliners led by interior minister Diosdado Cabello against Delcy Rodriguez:

However, soon after the story changed to a drone having been spotted in the air, which attracted defensive gunfire—which has the trappings of a phony coverup, but who knows:

It is interesting, however, that large-scale anti-air gunfire was suddenly able to be activated over the incursion of a tiny drone, yet when a massive helicopter armada flew over the same Miraflores palace just two nights ago, not a peep was heard nor a shot fired.

In fact, Hegseth even dished the details about how Maduro only had three minutes to run after his wife informed him she had heard the sound of aircraft approaching. This clearly points to betrayal of Maduro on behalf of his military apparatus, given that he had no forewarning from the chain of command, who would have long detected combat aircraft approaching, or at least the explosions which had already been going off from the various attacks the American task force was raining down all over the country. If true, the fact that Maduro had to rely on his wife’s ears tells us everything we need to know about his planned isolation and informational blackout:

Beyond the ‘fog of war’ of propaganda, Venezuela appears to be continuing its resistance, with the Trump admin merely bluffing their way into “controlling the situation”—we have yet to glean how long that may last.

A general mobilization has been declared in Venezuela - Wall Street Journal ▪️The Armed Forces have been put on high alert, and a “military regime” has been introduced for workers in the oil industry and a number of other key industries. ➖”An immediate mobilization of the national armed forces throughout the country and the use of available national power potential to repel foreign aggression are ordered... The militarization of state infrastructure, the oil industry, and other major state industries. The staff of such enterprises will temporarily be under military regime”, - the document says. ▪️The decree also orders the strengthening of patrols and security at the country’s land, air, and sea borders.

Now it comes down to a game of chicken, to see who will blink first. We know Trump retains his gunboat diplomacy leverage, but we’ve yet to see how much the US Armed Forces can really do when push comes to shove and the ‘theatrical’ portion of the charade has run its course.

In the meantime, things still do not quite sit right with us cerebral types.

—

It’s also worth mentioning Donroe Donnie’s brilliant plan for the great “wealth” extraction operation in Venezuela. You see, it’s the tax payer that’s actually meant to foot the bill, as usual, while the oil companies chug their way along to the bank, laughing heartily all the while:

You see, word on the street has it that oil companies aren’t exactly hopping and skipping to get back in that market because current global oil prices do not make Venezuela’s difficult brand of oil profitable to extract and refine, to say the least. But don’t worry, Donnie will foot the bill—or rather, you will: what did you think he meant by the “tremendous amount of money” which will have to be “reimbursed by us”? Did you forget the credo of American State Capitalism? Socialize the losses, privatize the profits.

Hell, if Americans aren’t actually going to profit from this thing, then who is gaining from all this war and economic terror? The MSM creep below seemed to have a foggy idea, but only just:

