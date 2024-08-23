by Sasha Latypova

PREP Act declarations should be read as announcements of use of certain types of chemical-biological weapons of mass destruction. As my readers know, covid PREP Act declaration is currently active until Dec 31, 2024, but it will be for sure extended thereafter. Marburg and Ebola declarations are active until at least Dec 31, 2028.

There are several non-covid PREP Act declarations currently acive: These declarations are for influenza, zika, insecticides/nerve agents, anthrax and botulism toxin. They were updated/re-issued on Dec 23, 2022, however for all of these agents, the original declarations had been issued many years ago, starting around 2008.

Both, manufacturers and users would have liability immunity.

Users of the first countermeasures being the DoD agents who did/do the dispersing of the aerosol, water-borne, food-borne poisons.

Users of the second countermeasures being the pharmacists, nurses, doctors, midwives, etc who did/do the injections falsely advertised as treatments for the first set of countermeasures.

This prompted me into looking at the literature and trying to see any patterns that would indicate that some of the toxins being covered under PREP Act declarations can be used to simulate “viral pandemics”.

I will briefly address the nerve agents first and then write more about interesting parallels between anthrax toxin and so-called “spike protein” purported to be the agent of both, covid illness and covid vaccine injury.

Insecticides and nerve agents.

This PREP Act declaration was originally issued in April 2017. Poisoning via chemical agents is a very plausible explanation of historical “pandemics” or “epidemics”. For example, there is a lot of evidence that “polio epidemic” that spiked in the US in 1943 was due to the USDA’s mass deployment of DDT in agriculture, then touted as a miracle Nobel-prize winning product. It was later banned in all developed world for causing neurotoxicity and paralysis very much like polio, but the Nobel prize remains. In the US, there are over 18,000 licenses pesticides. Organophosphates and carbamates are some of the more toxic and dangerous ones. Acute poisoning includes flaccid paralysis (polio “outbreaks” explained!) Here is a link with a number of articles on these compounds. The reason these are grouped with nerve agents is because they are the same chemical class, organophosphorus agents. G-class of nerve agents includes Tabun, sarin, soman, VX and Novichok. More recent versions of these nerve agents are so-called “binary” - they are mixed from two chemicals that are legal and can be produced and stored easily.

I do not believe these types of agents were used for simulating covid outbreak. I also don’t believe that there was no unique covid illness. More details on how to think about covid illness and deaths statistics here. The most commonly reported symptoms unique to covid illness appear to be quite different from those described in the literature for organophosphate or carbamate poisoning. Since I can’t review all 18,000 approved pesticides, there are still plenty of options for “legal” chemicals to be deployed in illegal ways to fake “viral epidemics”.

PREP Act declaration for anthrax.

PREP Act declarations are a key part of the “pandemic preparedness” racket run by the military-industrial mafia (International Medical Countermeasures Consortium) and propagandized on all sides of freedom by characters like Robert Malone:

We, the taxpayers pay for the production of chemical/biological brews manufactured to poison us and our children, while the biodefense mafia uses PREP Act to shield themselves from pesky people who refuse to be poisoned. For example the beloved baby of the CIA, DARPA and Robert Kadlec - Emergent Biosolutions is the exclusive maker of the 6-dose (!!!) healthful anthrax “vaccine” which was used to poison hundreds of thousands of US military servicemembers during the Gulf War, aka the “Gulf Syndrome”. Emergent’s contract with the DOD states that if there is NO current PREP Act declaration, then whatever Emergent has shipped to the government is “not for human use”.

What needs to be understood about anthrax: it is different from anthrax. I know this is confusing, but that’s how biodefense mafia operates, on word confusion. Naturally occurring anthrax (Bacillus anthracis, b.anthracis) is a soil bacterium, which exists as a spore, typically not dangerous and not transmissible. In a period of about 10 years of targeted effort, there were 68 patients with b.anthracis infection found in China. The Chinese authors of this paper claim this proves anthrax is super dangerous and all cattle must be vaccinated, because 7 human cases/year in a country of 1.3 billion people! Mind you, nobody died. You need a substantial exposure to the spores to cause a significant risk. In addition, it is treatable by antibiotics. Even if you are a superstitious savage committed to vaccines, there is no need for vaccination at all! Anthrax vaccine manufactured by Emergent is much more poisonous than b.anthracis itself can ever be.

Large scale bioterrorist attacks are not really possible with b.anthracis - you can’t collect or grow enough of this stuff reliably to cause any large scale damage.

For background information I recommend watching this video by Sam Bailey on the historical fear mongering about anthrax. Note that I do not endorse her views 100%, but I think she did a very good job tracing the history of this particular fake existential crisis narrative:

Now, let’s look at the synthetic anthrax. First thing you need to remember, it is not a live organism and has little-to-nothing related to it, other than the historical research experiments and confusing names derived from it. As I repeat frequently, nobody can make any natural living thing in a lab, because the current “science” claiming to do so relies on the Newtonian/standard model - utterly incapable of explaining anything alive. So, let me assure you, that what is made in a lab is not the bacillus anthracis. It is a synthetic chemical allegedly resembling a small part of the b.anthracis believed to be responsible for the nasty business - a toxin. Importantly, it is a chemical substance that can be manufactured in quantity.

An analogy for synthetic toxins would be making artificial quills of a porcupine or teeth of a shark. You don’t need to have the whole porcupine or a shark attached to them, and you can make them sharper, longer, wider, double-edged, etc. to fashion them into a weapon. You can also devise ways of making the manufacturing process efficient, scalable and cost-effective. That’s your “gain-of-function” in a nutshell. However, since the porcupine/shark is no longer part of the picture, the weapon doesn’t walk out of the lab, and does not go into a bar to find a mate and make babies. I.e., it doesn’t spread. Even when the biodefense mafia advertises “chimeric” viruses that they made, those are also synthetic chemicals which do not reproduce or spread or “leak” by themselves. Here JD Vance’s AmplifyBio was involved in making a super dangerous chimeric Nipah-Ebola virus in a standard non-secure commercial biolab. Whatever the biodefense mafia produces needs to be deployed somehow, e.g. in aerosols, water/food, etc. The best way known to produce mass illness is by injections under pretenses of “vaccination”, just like they did with the Gulf troops.

Part of the anthrax bacillus, a 3-protein peptide, has been identified as its nasty business end: “anthrax toxin”. This 3-component protein is an exotoxin, i.e. bacterial excrement. It consists of three factors - Lethal Factor (LF), Edema Factor (EF), and Protective Antigen (PA). The Lethal or Edema factors are benign by themselves, but in combination with the PA, the LF causes death and the EF causes edema, at least in a substantial % of experimental animals. Since these peptides are relatively small (each is about 90kDA), they are relatively stable for storage and safe when manufactured separately. So, synthetic anthrax is a chemical weapon that can be assembled from manufacturable “legal” components. This is similar to making Novichok from legal pesticides discussed above. When anthrax toxin components are assembled, it is a poison that still needs to be deployed somehow. It may have been inspired by nature, but it has nothing to do with nature. By the way, you can buy the Lethal Factor from Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Animal studies in monkeys showed that PA+LF were lethal to monkeys above certain dosage of exposure, however, PA+EF did not kill any monkeys, but produced a “mild clinical disease”:

Although the animals challenged with the LF and PA deletion mutants survived the challenge, they developed mild clinical disease, characterized by decreased appetite and activity level and development of a mild, dry cough during the first week to 10 days after challenge. Elevations in C-reactive protein and peripheral blood neutrophil counts were detected during a 2- to 3-week period of observation, indicating the development of an inflammatory response to the LF and PA deletion mutants. A low-level transient bacteremia was detected in a few animals during the first 7 days after challenge

Decreased appetite, huh? You don’t say… Maybe they couldn’t smell or taste for a couple of weeks? By the way, this symptom as well as an extremely rapid weight loss are the most characteristic of the “real” illness associated with covid poisoning. Same loss of appetite and weight was reported for rats in both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vax studies. As you know, the rat is the most ravenous rodent, so to get it to stop eating… hm...

The anthrax toxin study in monkeys quoted above was conducted at the U of New Mexico in 2014 and used both, the synthetic anthrax toxins (PA, LF, EF and their combinations), and a strain of allegedly naturally collected b.anthacis: Ames strain, aka “A.Br.Ames lineage” (huh). This strain was obtained - you guessed it! from the US Army, Ft. Detrick. This strain originates predominantly from China.

Here are the modeled structures of the 3 components of anthrax toxin - don’t they look similar to the “spike protein”? That’s because they are also spike proteins. Left to right, Protective Antigen, Edema Factor and Lethal Factor:

“Wuhan” spike protein is imaged by Pfizer below. I believe it is possible to synthesize proteins approximately folded in these triangle-shaped chunks in a careful lab setting, but protein folding is a whole different matter of the fake science which I will delve into at some point. What these things look like at mass production volumes in the vials or once in the body … nobody knows.

Another crazy thing about this is that “Wuhan spike protein” is supposedly 141 kDa, while Pfizer’s faked Western blot images from their regulatory approval dossier were strangely showing heavier ~180 kDa expressed by their original “Wuhan” mRNA shot, with even heavier and some lighter pieces observed, too.

What do I know, but the weight of the anthrax factors:

LF (90 kDa) + EF (89 kDa) = 179 kDa.

LF (90 kDa) + PA (83 kDa) = 173 kDa.

EF (89 kDa) + PA (83 kDa) = 172 kDa.

EF (89 kDa) + PA (83 kDa) + LF (90 kDa) = 262 kDa.

As with all synthetic proteins, they will often break off smaller pieces, and can also agglomerate. However, if the declared goal is around 140 kDa then having consistently produced average around 180 kDa and a second band around 230kDa is very strange indeed. While if your goal is to make something in 179-262 kDa range, we are getting much closer.

As we know, Pfizer never complied with the regulatory requirement that the protein allegedly induced by their injection in the human body be fully characterized.

Other similarities with covid spike protein include the furin cleavage site on anthrax PA:

Non-biological materials (chemical synthetics) can be used to mimic biological processes or effects, i.e. “bio-mimetics”. This approach has been used to successfully skirt the Biological Weapons Convention. While Article I of BWC codifies the customary law prohibition against weaponizing biological material or pathogens, the agreement does not necessarily cover the development of bio-mimetics. These materials maybe weaponized into non-biological agents that alter biological organisms, including host microbiome, challenging the definition of “biological material”. This branch of synthetic chemistry has created a grey area space in the BWC law which many state actors seem to be eager to exploit.

Non-deadly bio-mimetics fit the category of hoax bioweapons, a legal term and is mentioned in the US bioterrorism law. Their use does not create any real pandemic of course, it's just a bit of poisoning and then a lot of fakery to induce panic, i.e. the “element of excitement” that Rick Bright (head of BARDA) and Anthony Fauci were salivating over on the eve of faking the covid pandemic in October 2019.

We need to understand what each poison might involve, what symptoms of poisoning may look like, and how to potentially provide first aid. Importantly, when people are aware that chemical poisoning can be used to mimic and fake “infectious outbreaks” they are less likely to fall for the stupid propaganda of “lab created viruses” or even stupider propaganda of “zoonotic jump”. I believe poisoning agents may be used to create panic, fear, claim more novel viruses, and to drive the public to yet another cycle of self destruction. I encourage all those working in the alternative health support networks to review this info and research literature on common poisons, including agricultural pesticides. I can’t do all research myself, so you will have to read and prepare your own strategies.

