Showdown: Signal, Session, SimpleX, Matrix, XMPP, vs Briar
Let’s compare Signal, Session, SimpleX, Matrix, XMPP, and Briar, so you can decide which one is right for your particular situation.
Who is the…
Most adopted by everyday people:
Signal
Most adopted on darkweb:
XMPP
Most adopted by corporations:
Matrix
Most adopted by militaries:
XMPP
Least Censored for individuals:
Session
Least Censored against platform level bans:
Briar
Most likely to confuse criminal courtrooms:
SimpleX
Best for Journalists:
Session
(due to first contact metadata & verification of identity)
Best for political revolution:
Briar
Most vulnerable to psychological phising:
SimpleX
Most vulnerable to metadata attacks:
Signal
Most vulnerable to backdoor updates:
Signal
Most device-to-device sync issues:
Matrix
Least device-to-device sync issues:
Signal
Most audited:
XMPP
Most centralized network:
Signal
Most decentralized network:
Briar
Most decentralized development:
XMPP
Most misunderstood & untapped potential:
Session
Most likely to grow:
SimpleX
(due to corporate APIs)
My personal favorites:
Session for censorship
SimpleX to hide
XMPP for strangers/friends
Signal for family
(Because good luck getting your grandma on Briar)
