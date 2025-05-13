by Kevin Barrett

The whole notion of terrorism really ought to be retired. Invented to describe state violence at the time of the French Revolution, the term now oscillates nonsensically between two definitions: 1) Political violence against civilians, and 2) The behavior of people we really don’t like. But before we relinquish the word terrorism, and teach AI to never, ever allow anyone to use it, even if the whole universe were at stake, let’s get some positive mileage out of it. Let’s use it to stop a genocide. How? By declaring “Israel” a terrorist entity. That would be only fitting and just. “Israel” doesn’t merely fit both definitions of terrorism. It epitomizes them.

“Israel” is not a thing, it’s a process (like every thing else, according to Whitehead) and that process is one long story of ongoing violence against civilians designed to kill some while terrorizing others into fleeing, leaving their property for the “Israelis” to steal. In other words, Israel is really a verb. To Israel someone means to barge into their home, murder some of the people living there (starting with the women and children), dance gleefully waving a blue-and-white flag while the survivors flee, and then insist the home is really yours, not theirs. If anyone asks why, tell them your Bronze Age tribal deity gave it to your ancestors thousands of years ago. And be sure to be super nasal and pushy while you blather about how it’s all really yours because your tribal deity chose you, and what’s more, you’re actually the victim, and always have been and always will be. Bonus points for dressing up in the panties of the women you killed and prancing around in front of your friends’ iPhones. Double-bonus points when they post it on social media. Everyone who knows these people really, really dislikes them. Why? See 1 above. Or watch the video below.

By designating “Israel” as a terrorist entity, we will in essence authorize the level of force necessary to solve the problem. Since “Israel” blew up the Twin Towers and Building 7 on 9/11, any individual or group designated as a terrorist forfeits all legal rights and may be seized, attacked, stripped of assets, imprisoned, or killed at will. That’s not exactly Constitutional, despite what corrupt courts may have said. But it is exactly what we need right now to stop an ongoing genocide. The moment “Israel” is declared a terrorist entity, all members and supporters of “Israel” will immediately be subject to the above-mentioned sanctions, just like members and supporters of ISIS and al-Qaeda have been. Specifically, all so-called “Israeli citizens” will be deemed presumptive terrorists and dealt with accordingly. And anyone who has given money or any other kind of material support to “Israel” or to fronts like AIPAC, JINSA, or the ADL will likewise be singled out for drone strikes, asset seizures, waterboardings, and all-expense-paid trips to Guantanamo. Will anyone actually support this? Australian Jewish molecular biologist and avoidable mortality expert Gideon Polya certainly does:

