The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Angie Farrell's avatar
Angie Farrell
2h

Then why are people put on TSDB. Terrorist screening database without a trial. Some people are labeled as a terrorist and have never done anything wrong. Maybe AI could work on that

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture