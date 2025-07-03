The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

60Gigahertz2
11h

Nobody should stand with the Zionists. They are at the center of a forced global social conversion to a technocratic, transhumanist, bio-security driven totalitarian state.

2019 Last Recording by David Goldberg, whistleblower:

https://ia601901.us.archive.org/14/items/david-goldbergs-final-words-deadly-project-zyphr/David%20Goldberg%27s%20FINAL%20WORDS%20-%20DEADLY%20Project%20Zyphr.mp4

2019 Last Recording by David Goldberg, whistleblower (diff. link):

https://gangstalkingmindcontrolcults.com/project-zyphr-classified-docs-reveal-plan-to-exterminate-millions-of-dissident-americans-david-goldbergs-final-words-before-his-death-another-psyop/

And if that's not enough: Go to Archive.org and watch The Globalist Purge series... the camps to incarcerate the fightback are already built, and now another one is going into the Everglades:

06/24/25 CONCENTRATION CAMP IN THE EVERGLADES:

https://x.com/rawsalerts/status/1937301754808279040?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Thomas Guitarman
6h

This is insanity NO ONE should stand with or for Israel or ANY of these murderous . globalist , satanic , agendas .Its ALL FRAUD, MYTH , FABRICATED, False RELIGIONS All 3 of the so called Abrahamic , All of these have been created to perpetually drive humanity to war upon itself in the "name of false "gods" that are not gods at all. What is in control of Israel and created it are NOT REAL JEWS or even Semitic people . Our corrupted selected leaders have perpetually bankrupted this country and all others in the name of this insanity , while profiting from war and depopulation to the point of near extinction of our species. While so called believers remain brain dead until this engulfs them as well .THIS WAR IS GLOBAL . It is on all levels and even involves other species. And agreed with 60 Gigahertz2 comment below .

