By Stepheny Price

Sunnyvale Police have arrested five suspects involved in a disturbing smash-and-grab robbery at a California jewelry store that was caught on video.

Just before 1:30 p.m., on Wednesday, June 12, officers with the Sunnyvale Police Department responded to PNG Jewelers USA for a report of burglary in process.

Police said approximately 20 suspects used hammers and other tools to break into the jewelry cases. grab everything inside and run out of the store.

As the suspects fled the store, officers were able to locate two suspects' vehicles, but both fled the area and led police on a pursuit.

Police have arrested five suspects in connection to a smash-and-grab robbery at a Bay Area jewelry store and are looking for the other suspects. (KTVU)

One vehicle got away, police said. The other was tracked down, but police said the suspects chucked the stolen jewelry out of the car during the chase.

Five suspects abandoned the car and took off on foot across a freeway. Officers were able to locate and arrest all five.

Police identified the suspects as Tonga Latu, Tavake Esafe, Ofa Ahomana, Kilifi Leaaetoa and Afuhia Lavakeiaho.

Around 20 robbers overwhelmed the California jewelry store. (KTVU)

All five suspects were booked into Santa Clara County Jail for armed robbery, felony vehicle evasion, resisting arrest, burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime, vandalism, possession of burglary tools and for outstanding warrants.



Some of the stolen jewelry was recovered by police.

It is unknown at this time the total value of the stolen items.

Police said that no victims were injured during the robbery.

Investigators are also working to determine if this robbery was related to the robbery of another jewelry store in Sunnyvale that happened in May. It also involved multiple suspects.

