As Bayer pays millions to lobbyists and lawyers to convince American elected officials that foreign agrochemical companies should enjoy complete immunity from lawsuits, consumer activists raise the alarm about glyphosate and 85 pesticides that have been banned in other countries, 84% of which cause reproductive harm, that this immunity shield would cover.

By Zen Honeycutt and Michaela Bardossas

Moms Across America releases shocking new lab results revealing widespread glyphosate contamination in popular U.S. breakfast cereals, including certified organic brands that consumers trust to be pesticide-free. Fourteen samples of American cereal were sent to be tested with the hopes of identifying cereals that are safe to consume. Moms Across America supporters, MAHA Action, and the Centner Academy supported the testing. The findings raise serious concerns about contamination in the food supply and highlight the urgent need for stronger regulations, accountability, increased testing, and a global ban on the carcinogenic and endocrine-disrupting herbicide, glyphosate.

Shocking Key Findings

Over 90% of popular American cereal brands tested positive for glyphosate residue

6 out of 7 certified organic US cereal samples tested positive for glyphosate

Organic cereals Kashi and Cascadian Farms, had the highest levels of glyphosate, up to 235x the level that caused harm in lab studies

Breakfast cereals with the highest levels are owned by Kellogg’s and General Mills

Glyphosate use and lack of nutrients result in over-fortification of cereals with iron

"We know that synthetic food dyes, which are on the label, are harmful and should not be present, but what about the chemicals that are NOT on the label? The findings of glyphosate in American cereal, especially organic, are outrageous. Consumers should especially be able to trust organic brands. These test results further emphasize the importance of a global ban on glyphosate use, stricter regulation, and increased manufacturer responsibility. One might wonder if there is a deliberate sabotaging of organic integrity happening by big-box brands. We call upon policy officials to take Trump’s call to get pesticides out of the food supply to heart. It’s time to take bold action to eliminate exposure to our citizens to this carcinogenic, endocrine-disrupting, neurotoxic, nervous system-damaging, liver and kidney disease-causing herbicide, for both conventional and organic consumers." - Zen Honeycutt, Founding Executive Director of Moms Across America

The conventional cereal brands tested and glyphosate findings were:

Kellogg’s Fruit Loops USA: 13.77 ppb

Quaker Instant Oatmeal Cinnamon & Spice USA: 13.29 ppb

Kellogg’s Corn Flakes USA: 12.83 ppb

General Mills Honey Nut Cheerios USA: 11.26 ppb

General Mills Cookie Crisp USA: 8.64 ppb

Kellogg’s Cocoa Krispies USA: 7.38 ppb

Kellogg's Rice Krispies USA: 5.32 ppb

Moms Across America had hoped to celebrate that organic cereals were clear of glyphosate and were a safer choice. One of the most disappointing and troubling findings from our testing was the high presence of glyphosate residues in organic cereals, which many consumers choose specifically to avoid pesticide contamination. Organic standards prohibit the use of synthetic herbicides like glyphosate, so these results raise serious concerns about contamination during growing, harvesting, or processing.

The organic brands tested and findings were:

Kashi Cocoa Clusters Organic: 23.53 ppb

Cascadian Farm Honey Nut Cereal Organic: 22.05 ppb

Kashi Cinnamon Harvest Organic: 11.19 ppb

GreenWise Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Organic: 3.34 ppb

Cascadian Farm Cinnamon Crunch Cereal (Whole Grain with Real Cinnamon) Organic: 1.91 ppb

Nature's Path Sunrise Crunchy Vanilla Gluten Free Organic: 1.81 ppb

GreenWise Corn Flakes Cereal Organic: ND (Not Detected)

Proponents of glyphosate or manufacturers who wish to defend the levels of glyphosate found in their products will likely say that one could eat a few hundred bowls of their cereal and still not exceed EPA limits for consumption. We at Moms Across America refute this claim categorically, as independent science shows that “the dose makes the poison” does not apply to endocrine-disrupting chemicals such as glyphosate. Glyphosate has long been known to pose serious health risks at very low levels. In 2012, French scientist Dr. Gilles-Éric Séralini found that exposure to just 0.1 parts per billion (ppb) of glyphosate - the equivalent of one drop in over 1,000 bathtubs—disrupted sex hormones and caused severe liver and kidney damage in rats. Even earlier, in 1985, the EPA classified glyphosate as a “possible human carcinogen,” but that finding was later rescinded after intense industry lobbying.

The fact that glyphosate was detected at any level in 6 out of 7 organic products is deeply disturbing, contradicts organic standards, and highlights potential issues such as:

Glyphosate drift from nearby conventional farms using glyphosate

Irrigation water contamination from conventional farms

Fertilizer - manure from CAFO (Confined Animal Feeding Operation) farms

The possibility of fraudulent labeling

Residual glyphosate in soil being absorbed into crops from previous chemical farming practices

Consumers trust organic certification to protect them from chemical residues. Discovering glyphosate in organic cereals seriously erodes consumer trust and underscores the urgent need for stronger monitoring and stricter enforcement.

Moms Across America reached out to the National Organic Standards Board, inquiring how they ensure organic products are not contaminated, and did not receive a reply.

We ask organic producers to JOIN US in petitioning the EPA to revoke the license for glyphosate to protect organic integrity AND to insist that their suppliers do not use glyphosate on their ingredient crops.

If conventional glyphosate use can so easily pollute surrounding organic crops, fields, waterways, and food supplies, the conclusion is unavoidable — glyphosate must be banned entirely. As long as it is allowed in agriculture, contamination will continue, and public health will remain at risk. You can sign our petition here to help make that a reality.

Glyphosate Drastically Reduces Nutrients in Our Foods

Testing and reporting by Michael McNeil of Ag Advisory show that drift-level exposure (just 1/40th of a normal application) to glyphosate reduces nutrient uptake into the shoot of a crop by 80–95%. The nutrients tested—magnesium, zinc, and iron—are all essential for the immune system function of plants, livestock, and humans.

Therefore, we can expect any crop, conventional or organic, exposed to drift levels of glyphosate to also be severely nutrient deficient. Previous findings on school lunches and fast food showed this to be true. Americans are consuming nutrient-deficient food that is starving and weakening our immune systems.

Because glyphosate use results in grains lacking nutrients, manufacturers now routinely fortify nearly all conventional and some organic cereals, such as Kashi. Fortifying with vitamins sounds helpful, but it can cause problems. Among the most concerning findings was the iron content in fortified cereals. Kellogg’s Corn Flakes contained 323 parts per million of iron, an amount far exceeding a child’s daily recommended intake. Such excessive levels of synthetic iron raise serious concerns about nutrient overload and long-term health impacts.

