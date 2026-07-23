By Anthony Blair, New York Post

It’s hot NILF summer for American workers.

The number of adults who are “not in the labor force” (NILF) surged to an all-time high in June to 105.8 million, according to figures from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

The record comes after a massive surge of 832,000 workers dropping out of the labor force in June alone. The overall number of NILFs is higher than at the height of the Great Recession or the COVID pandemic.

Lines of job seekers waiting to enter the Mega Job News USA South Florida Job Fair in Sunrise, Fla. on April 30, 2026.Getty Images

The definition is broad — it covers all Americans age 16 and over who aren’t currently working, including retirees and students.

Leading labor economist Nicholas Eberstadt told The Post that drilling down into the data reveals a startling pattern of dropouts, particularly among men.

“We’ve got a big problem…with the flight from work of prime-age men. And what’s been carrying the overall prime-age labor force participation has been the strong involvement of women, not men,” said Eberstadt, who holds the Henry Wendt Chair in Political Economy at the American Enterprise Institute.

Some 5.3 million workers — 5% of NILFs — have dropped out because they are discouraged or they’re not even bothering to look for work.

In addition, up to 22% of America’s NILF population are on long-term illness, disability, or other forms of benefits — representing more than 23.3 million Americans.

Figures from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.FRED

That startling figure is even higher than the percentage of Americans over 16 in full-time education, which is between 16 and 18%, or just over 19 million Americans.

By far the largest segment of the NILF population is retirees, who make up up to 50% of the total Americans not working. That’s not surprising, given the large cohort of Baby Boomers who are in their golden years.

Some 45% of NILFs are retirees who took standard retirement at the age of 65 or later. About 3-5% retired early.

Unemployment lines in New York City during the Great Depression in the early 1930s. Getty Images

While the absolute number of NILFs is at a record, the portion of Americans in the labor market hit 59% in June. That’s the lowest since September 2021, as the US emerged from the pandemic.

Before that, the portion of Americans in the labor market only dropped so low after the Great Recession.

Turn on, tune in, and drop out

Another factor for Eberstadt is the increasing number of dropouts — otherwise fit and healthy Americans opting not to work or try to work.

“Very roughly speaking, there are about 7 million of these men who are out of the labor force for the 25-to 54-year-olds,” said Eberstadt, whose 2016 book, “Men Without Work,” discussed the phenomenon of American men in their prime leaving the workforce.

Job seekers waiting to enter the HIRE360 Diversity Hiring Expo & Mega Career Expo in Carson, Calif. on June 30, 2026. Getty Images

However, the issue isn’t limited to men, he argues.

“There are about 3.5 million women who are kind of like the doppelgangers to this,” he said.

“There’s a growing group of dropout women who are neither working nor looking for work, have no children under the same roof with them, and no husband present.”

An American issue

While some of these factors could be put down to a rapidly aging population, Eberstadt pointed out that other societies that are becoming older aren’t seeing the same patterns of dropouts.

“If you look at what’s going on in Europe and Japan, which are both aging, shrinking societies, their workforce participation rates are going up now. So it’s not as if it’s impossible for aging, shrinking societies to mobilize more or involve more in the workforce,” he said.

“These are the healthiest, best educated Americans that have ever lived on the planet,” Eberstadt said.

He puts America’s growing NILF population down to a sprawling, disconnected archipelago of disability programs, which he argues offer many “blind spots” allowing people to fall through the cracks.

No to UBI

With AI becoming increasingly integrated into “white-collar” industries, raising fears of mass job cuts, there have been calls to bring in a so-called universal basic income, or UBI — which pays people for merely existing.

A recruiter meeting with a job applicant at the HIRE360 Diversity Hiring Expo & Mega Career Expo on June 30, 2026. Getty Images

However, Eberstadt warns that this would only worsen the number of dropouts in American society.

“Disruptive technologies in the past have been really great for people who have had skills,” he said. “Their productivity and incomes have gone up a lot.

“They’ve also displaced a lot of labor for people who don’t have skills. It looks like we’re going to be on that same track with AI, wherever it goes in the next 18 months or 10 years,” Eberstadt said.

“When Henry Ford came down the road, I don’t think that anybody had any idea what a combustion engine was going to do in mass-produced cars,” he said.

“But I would not like to see a guaranteed income, a UBI. Because I look at how men who are neither working nor looking for work say that they are spending their days now. And it is very depressing to see what they say they are doing. And I wouldn’t like us to be buying more of that,” he said.

“They are not engaged in civil society, not helping out around the house, not getting out of the house. Spending 2,000 hours a year in front of a screen. That’s a great warm-up act for becoming a statistic in deaths of despair,” he said.

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.