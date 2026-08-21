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By Selwyn Duke, The New American

For years now I’ve been warning, to imprecisely echo Twain, that reports of wokeness’s death are greatly exaggerated. The force is in fact alive and well and still metastasizing. A story out of Portland, Oregon, illustrates this perfectly, too. It involves a mother who, after complaining about “trans” propaganda targeting her son, got results.

The results were that the police came to her door and she was banned from her child’s school.

As Allison Roberts wrote Tuesday at The Christian Post:

I am a Portland mother of three. My oldest son, now 26, attended [Meriwether] Lewis Elementary and had such a positive experience there that my husband and I built our home only blocks from Lewis so we could send our two younger children there as well. Lewis wasn’t just our neighborhood school. It was the school our family already knew and trusted.

Critics may say this was the couple’s first mistake. Propaganda is rife in government schools, especially in hard-left jurisdictions such as Portland. So the chances that Roberts’ eyebrow-raising experience was the school’s first woke trespass are remote at best. It certainly, however, was the first one Roberts noticed.

As to this, the mother writes that the problem

began when my 11-year-old brought home an “identity flower” assignment requiring him to identify his gender and share his answer with his class. I had received no advance notice and no opportunity to excuse him from an exercise that conflicted with my beliefs.

Actually, it’s not controversial at all among the child indoctrinators.

They’re essentially monolithic in believing parents should be kept ignorant of how teachers are “correcting” their children’s thinking. This is because they believe the parents are ignorant. This is also nothing new.

Back in the ’90s already, sexual devolutionary school activists recommended handling opposition by keeping parents uninformed and moving forward “independently.” As Imani Matthews, a teacher at the private Riverdale Country School in New York, put it circa 1998, “There isn’t a loving presenter of the other side.”

Roberts Deemed Not a Loving Presenter — and Not Allowed to be Present

Returning to Roberts, she responded with her own activism. She joined the PTA — but was disallowed from speaking at its meetings. So she then wrote an open letter and distributed it to other parents on a public sidewalk outside the school.

Not surprisingly, school officials objected to this — and they had their supporters. This became glaringly obvious February 5, 2026, when Roberts and other parents were picking their children up from school. According to Roberts, she was having a civil discussion with another mother when the woman’s husband interrupted. “White people are disgusting!” he repeatedly shouted — within earshot of the kids. Roberts called his statement racist, used some vulgarity (which she says she regrets), and then departed.

Unfortunately for Roberts, this was perhaps just the opening school officials were waiting for.

They called the cops.

This is even though, Roberts makes clear, she neither threatened nor assaulted the raging father. Nonetheless, as the Tampa Free Press (TFP) reported last Thursday:

The following morning, local police served Roberts with a one-year trespass order barring her from the Lewis Elementary campus, citing disruptive behavior and safety concerns under district harassment policies.

Note that the raging dad who reportedly instigated the confrontation was not cited.

Know, too, that this is a common strategy. Leftist brown-shirt types will agitate, harass, goad, and even sometimes attack their political opponents. Leftist authorities will observe this with tacit approval. Then, if the assailed dissenter responds in kind at all — even with 1/20th the intensity — it’s used as a pretext to silence him and trample his rights.

Trampled Roberts was, too — and shut out. As TFP also informs:

District officials subsequently threatened to extend the trespass order permanently to all district property after Roberts distributed a second letter challenging the school’s response. Because of the ban, Roberts was unable to attend her eldest child’s elementary school graduation.

As she put it, “[I lost] irreplaceable moments with both of my children.”

Gramsci’s March Marches On

Roberts has now filed a lawsuit against “Portland Public Schools, et al.,” represented by public-interest law firm the Liberty Justice Center. She will likely prevail, too. The question is, however:

Will traditional American culture?

As mentioned earlier, wokeness hasn’t gone anywhere. Apart from Roberts, just consider the following recent headlines:

Then ponder the following recent message from “Chase,” a self-described “butch non-binary” high-school teacher:

Tragically, too, “Chase” has much sexual-devolutionary company in the government-school system.

This illustrates why the next couple of elections are so important. President Donald Trump has pushed back against wokeness from the top. This has given more traditionalist states and entities the oxygen and gumption to take their own stand against the lunacy. This will reverse, however, the moment the Left retakes the executive branch. Pressure, tax money, and government lawsuits will again, as happened under Biden, be used to try to enforce wokeness countrywide. Portland will go national.

So if you thought yesterday’s wokeness was bad, well, just wait till you see the kind tomorrow’s voting may bring.

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