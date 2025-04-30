by Henry Kelsall

YouTuber Short Field checked out the Shark 600, a small microlight aircraft available in the UK that could soon be exported to the United States.

While it’s small, the Shark 600 is also fast, punching above its weight compared to other aircraft of its size.

The YouTuber says it handles like a fighter aircraft, and with an endurance of up to 10 hours, the Shark really does have a lot going for it.

Minimal training is required to fly the Shark 600

In the UK, the rules state that you need only to fly 25 hours with an instructor to be able to fly the aircraft.

A further six hours of complex training are then required.

That means just 31 hours will let you fly the small aircraft solo.

Plus, as long as you can drive a car, you don’t need a full medical to fly the aircraft either.

In the United States, it will soon fall under the new MOSAIC rules from the FAA.

This will make it available to Light Sport pilots.

The aircraft are sold in the UK via The Light Aircraft Company, based at Little Snoring Airfield in Norfolk.

YouTuber Short Field was very impressed with it for a number of reasons.

The aircraft uses a glass-fiber, carbon fiber construction which helps to keep the weight down.

The Shark 600 is a very fast microlight

The small aircraft is incredibly fast, with a cruising speed of 185mph or 162 knots, thanks to the 100hp Rotax 912 ULS engine.

The tricycle undercarriage makes it easier to land and take off.

The steerable nose wheel also makes taxiing an easy affair.

When he took control of the aircraft, the YouTuber said it felt like he was being thrown around in the sky.

The cockpit is also super impressive thanks to the Shark’s avionics systems.

The bucket seats also add to the impressive layout.

But perhaps its best feature is the parachute system.

This deploys in the event of an emergency to allow the whole aircraft to gently return to the ground.

It might be a small machine, but the Shark 600 is a very impressive little aircraft.

