by Eric W. Dolan

Engaging in sexual activity—whether solo or with a partner—can lead to better sleep, according to a new pilot study published in the journal Sleep Health. The research found that both partnered sex and solo masturbation reduced the amount of time people spent awake during the night and improved overall sleep efficiency. These effects were not reflected in subjective reports of sleep quality, but objective sleep monitoring showed consistent improvements following sexual activity compared to nights without it.

While many people believe that orgasm has a relaxing effect and promotes sleep, most existing evidence has relied on subjective reports. Only one study—conducted more than three decades ago—had attempted to objectively measure sleep following sexual activity, and it had significant design limitations. The present research aimed to address this gap by using a portable brain-monitoring device to measure sleep stages and sleep quality in a real-world setting.

“I have been investigating sleep behaviors in the adult population for several years, while this has predominantly focused on improving the sleep behaviors of elite athletes, I am always asked various questions about sleep,” said study author Michele Lastella, a senior lecturer at CQUniversity Australia.

“A frequent question asked ‘how come my partner falls asleep straight away after sex and I can’t’ and I thought if people are frequently asking me questions about this, then this must be indicative that there is a real lack of research evidence around it. One of the main reasons it hadn’t previously been explored in depth was related to the taboo associated with people being afraid to talk about sex. When people would ask question, a lot of the time it was associated with the males falling asleep and the women weren’t, and I thought this may be something related to the orgasm.”

The new study is part of a broader research effort investigating the relationship between sex and sleep. Earlier work Lastella and his colleagues surveyed 778 people and found that both men and women perceived that sex with orgasm helped them fall asleep faster and sleep better. These findings prompted the current study, which provides a more detailed and objective look at how sexual activity influences sleep physiology.

The researchers recruited seven heterosexual couples, comprising 14 participants in total, all of whom were healthy, sexually active, and living together in South Australia. Participants were screened to ensure they had no sleep disorders, were not pregnant, and did not have children, which could affect sleep routines. All participants reported engaging in sexual activity at least twice a week. The final sample consisted of 7 males and 7 females, each around 26 years old.

Participants were monitored over 11 consecutive nights using a repeated-measures, crossover design. Each couple completed nights in three different conditions: no sexual activity, solo masturbation (with orgasm), and partnered sex (with orgasm). To measure sleep objectively, participants wore a wireless polysomnographic device (DREEM3 headband), which recorded brain activity, movement, and breathing during the night. Participants also completed self-report diaries each morning, detailing their sexual activity, sleep quality, mood, and readiness for the upcoming day.

On nights when participants engaged in sexual activity, they went to bed later than on nights with no sex. However, they also spent significantly less time awake after falling asleep and had higher sleep efficiency, meaning they spent a greater proportion of their time in bed actually sleeping. Sleep efficiency was 93.2% following solo masturbation and 93.4% after partnered sex, compared to 91.5% on nights with no sexual activity. Participants spent about 7 minutes less awake during the night following sexual activity.

Interestingly, the improvements in sleep were evident only in the objective data. Participants did not report significant differences in how well they thought they had slept across the three conditions.

“We observed that engaging in sexual activity regardless of whether it was solo masturbation or partnered sexual activity, improved objective sleep quality by reducing the amount of time spent awake throughout the night and improved overall sleep efficiency,” Lastella told PsyPost. “There were no differences in sleep duration, sleep latency and subjective sleep measures.”

However, they did report feeling more motivated and ready for the day following partnered sex. On average, participants rated their motivation and readiness 8–11 points higher (on a 100-point scale) after a night of partnered sex compared to nights without sex.

Another aspect the study examined was how sexual activity might influence the synchronization of sleep stages between partners, known as sleep stage concordance. Previous studies have shown that couples who share a bed tend to enter REM sleep at similar times, suggesting that cosleeping can influence sleep patterns. This study found that REM sleep stage concordance was significantly longer when couples slept together—regardless of whether they had engaged in sex—compared to when they slept alone. This suggests that the act of cosleeping itself may promote synchronized REM sleep, potentially due to shared environmental and physiological cues.

When looking at specific sleep stages, the researchers found that participants spent more time in the lightest stage of sleep (N1) on nights without sexual activity. While the difference—about 2 minutes—was statistically significant, it is unlikely to have clinical significance. Other stages of sleep, including deep sleep (N3) and REM sleep, did not show significant differences across the three conditions, although there were trends suggesting some improvements following sexual activity.

These findings are in line with previous research. For example, a 2023 study published in the Journal of Sleep Research used a 14-day diary method and found that partnered sex with orgasm was associated with shorter time to fall asleep and better self-reported sleep quality. However, that study did not include objective sleep measures and found inconsistent results for solo masturbation. The current study supports the idea that orgasm, regardless of whether it occurs alone or with a partner, may have sleep-promoting effects—but these effects are more clearly captured through objective measurement.

The study authors suggest that hormonal changes following orgasm could explain the observed benefits to sleep. Orgasm is known to increase the release of oxytocin and prolactin while reducing cortisol levels. Oxytocin, often called the “bonding hormone,” has been linked to lower stress and better sleep, while prolactin is associated with sexual satisfaction and relaxation. These hormonal shifts may reduce arousal and promote a smoother transition into restful sleep.

Continue reading...

New book by Etienne de la Boetie2 exposes that the government and Hollywood have been running a multi-generational, trillion-dollar psychological operation on the population to indoctrinate them into accepting a ruling class, confiscatory taxation, and inflationary fractional reserve currency issued by private banks.

The book details 25 unethically manipulative techniques the “government” and monopoly media have been secretly using on the population, ranging from a hidden curriculum in their mandatory schools and scouting to the secret placement of propaganda in over 1,000+ movies and 1,000+ television shows. These techniques include subliminal messages and product placement of the American flag “anchored” to moments of high-positive emotion during the “programming”.

See the Press Release with more details HERE.

Buy the book at SeeTheCage.com

Substack readers can get the book for FREE by “Going Paid” to ANY of the Art of Liberty Foundation’s four Substacks AND get access to all four of those Substacks! Simply “Go Paid” and we will reply with details.