‘Senior Freeze’ and Other Property Tax Exemptions and Reductions
Etienne Note: We try to provide “News You Can Use” to starve organized crime “government” of every nickel.
By Epic Real Estate / Need To Know
Matt of Epic Real Estate proposes five ways to reduce property taxes that vary from state to state and within local districts. He encourages people to call their county assessor and ask, “What exemptions am I currently receiving? and what am I eligible for that I’m not receiving?”
Note: The Need To Know News does not offer legal or financial advice, but simply reports the news. Please consult with your own legal and financial experts,and do your own due diligence and research before making financial decisions.
Senior freeze/ senior exemption
Homestead exemption/ principal residence exemption/ homeowners exemption
Conservation Easement – this stays with the deed forever
Agricultural Use exemptions and land reclassification
Every homeowner can request their property record card/ field card/ property characteristics report from the county to find the data points, the basis of their property taxes, as 50% of residential property tax assessments contain some kind of inaccuracy.
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