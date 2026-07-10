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By Epic Real Estate / Need To Know

Matt of Epic Real Estate proposes five ways to reduce property taxes that vary from state to state and within local districts. He encourages people to call their county assessor and ask, “What exemptions am I currently receiving? and what am I eligible for that I’m not receiving?”

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