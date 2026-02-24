by The New American, Max Keiser, Guardian, Fox, Wired and DD politics

Before becoming the 41st US Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick served for over three decades as the CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, a global investment bank that partnered with the World Economic Forum, implemented ESG and DEI policies, and was an early player in carbon markets in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Some of his other shady actions and potential crimes are noted below. Lutnick is accused of lying about his contact with Jeffrey Epstein, who lived next door to him for 21 years and was a business partner, Cantor Fitzgerald placed big put options on the 9/11 airlines before the attack, Lutnick did not go to work on 9/11 leading some critics believe he had advance warning, Lutnick’s company, managed by his sons, stands to make a fortune in the failed tariff plan, and more.

Text of the email:

The Justice Department’s recent tranche of Epstein-related documents includes correspondence showing the Lutnicks coordinating travel and a planned lunch on Little Saint James; in one December 2012 email Allison Lutnick told Epstein’s assistant the party would be “a crowd… 2 families each with 4 kids ranging in age from 7-16! 6 boys and 2 girls,” a sentence quoted verbatim by the BBC and echoed in Fortune, CNBC and other mainstream accounts that examined the files [1] [2] [5].

Summary of contact between the Lutnicks and Epstein:

Lutnick and his wife, Allison, moved in next door to Epstein’s Manhattan mansion on the Upper East Side of Central Park in 2005 and Epstein gave the couple a tour. he saw a massage table in the center of a large room. They saw a massage table and inquired of Epstein how often he receives a massage. “Every day,” Epstein replied, “and the right kind of massage.” Lutnick said that he cut ties with Epstein, but in 2012, the Lutnicks made plans to visit Epstein Island. Days later, Epstein and Lutnick tried to acqhire and advertising technology company. In 2016, during the presidential election, Lutnick personally emailed Epstein asking him to support the candidacy of Hillary Clinton.

Many have called for his resignation for previously lying. Lutnick was called before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies, and admitted, “I did have lunch with him as I was on a boat going across on a family vacation. My wife was with me, as were my four children and nannies.”

Did Lutnick buy his home for $10 from Wexler and Epstein?

According to this source, Howard Lutnick purchased a property at 11 E. 71st Street, adjacent to Jeffrey Epstein’s townhome—owned by both Epstein and Les Wexner—for $10 through a trust, and lived next door to Epstein for 21 years.

From Richard Gage 9/11:

[RG911Team] It’s all starting to make sense now.

1) When legendary stock trader Max Keiser interviewed investment banker Jim Rickards in 2014, Keiser said Howard Lutnick’s firm Cantor Fitzgerald was placing big put options on the 9/11 airlines days before the attack.

2) Alex Brown, an investment firm previously run by CIA head Buzzy Krongard, purchased most of these put options. (This is documented in the 9/11 Commission Report.)

3) 658 Cantor Fitzgerald employees died on 9/11, as their HQ was on the top floors of the North Tower.

4) Lutnick claims he survived 9/11 because he took his son to his first day of kindergarten that day and arrived late to work. No available records from NYC public or private schools indicate a kindergarten school year started on 9/11/01.

5) Lutnicks’ wife, Edie, was a lawyer with an office on the 101st floor of the North Tower. She claims an appointment she had that morning in the Towers was cancelled at the last minute, leading her to sleep in late and saving her life.

6) The Epstein files have revealed Lutnick’s close ties with Jeffrey Epstein, who was well connected to leaders in the CIA and Israel’s defense and intelligence services.

We don’t know exactly who told Lutnick’s firm about what was coming, but we do know this: It’s a big club, and we’re not in it.

Some critics don’t believe the story…

Howard Lutnick, billionaire CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, explains on camera why he wasn’t in the World Trade Center on the morning of September 11th. He said he was taking his son to his first day of kindergarten.

• 700 Cantor employees killed

• 1,000+ children suddenly without a parent

• Insurance classified it as “accidental death”

• $35 million total – about $50,000 per family

• Lutnick calmly looks at the reporter and says: “I don’t know why I’m alive.”

Was Lutnick’s support for tariffs ‘Insider trading’?

The Supreme Court just ruled Trump’s tariffs illegal. Guess who’s about to make a fortune off it?

Cantor Fitzgerald, the firm now run by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick‘s sons, has been buying up the rights to tariff refunds from U.S. importers at pennies on the dollar.

Here’s how the scheme works:

→ U.S. companies paid billions in tariffs that are now ruled illegal

→ Cantor approaches those companies and says: “I’ll give you 25 cents now for every dollar you’re owed in refunds”

→ Companies take the quick cash rather than wait years for the legal process

→ When the refunds come through, Cantor collects the full dollar

Lutnick “divested” from Cantor by handing it to his twenty-something sons and placing his equity in a trust for those same sons. He paid zero capital gains tax on the transfer.

As Commerce Secretary, Lutnick has direct visibility into the government’s legal strategy, how their lawyers rate their odds, and what arguments they’ll make. His family’s firm is betting against the very tariffs his boss created.

They bought at 25 cents on the dollar, and after today’s SCOTUS ruling, those rights could be worth 80–90 cents.

The potential payout could be in the billions. This is insider trading with extra steps.

