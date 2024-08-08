By Cristina Laila

Tim Walz’s stolen valor scandal is growing.

Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced she chose Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to be her running mate.

Immediately after Walz was introduced as Kamala’s running mate, a video of him falsely claiming to be a combat veteran surfaced.

Walz’s stolen valor scandal is only getting worse and he refuses to answer questions from the press.

A 2007 video of Tim Walz falsely claiming he deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom has surfaced.

“I spent 24 years in the National Guard, some of that full-time. I was an artilleryman. I deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. My battalion provided base security throughout the European theater from Turkey to England in the early stages of the war in Afghanistan. And that same battalion is now in Iraq at this time,” Tim Walz said in 2007 on CSPAN.

In 2007, @Tim_Walz talked to C-SPAN about his military service: “I spent 24 years in the National Guard, some of that full-time. I was an artilleryman. I deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. My battalion provided base security throughout the European theater from… pic.twitter.com/igULhtIhgB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 7, 2024

Walz falsely claimed he served in combat in Iraq.

“We can make sure those weapons of war, that I carried in war, are only carried in war,” Tim Walz previously said.

Walz never deployed.

“We can make sure those weapons of war, that I carried in war, are only carried in war” – Tim Walz What’s more disturbing about what Tim Walz says here? 1. Gov. Walz never went to war yet clearly said he did

2. Gov Walz is a far left gun grabber#TamponTimmy #TimWalz… pic.twitter.com/P7gK6l5qbt — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) August 6, 2024

Tim Walz dropped out of the Army after his unit was deployed to Iraq.

Retired Command Sergeants Major Thomas Behrends and Paul Herr published a scathing letter in the West Central Tribune, exposing what they claim are significant fabrications and omissions in Walz’s military record.

Here is a summary of the timeline detailing how Tim Walz has lied about his military career:

September 18, 2001: Tim Walz reenlisted in the Minnesota Army National Guard for six years. Early 2003: Selected to attend the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy. Late Summer 2003: Deployed with the 1-125th Field Artillery Battalion to Italy for six months in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Spring 2004: Returned to Minnesota and selected as Command Sergeant Major of the 1-125th Field Artillery Battalion. August 5, 2004: Photographed at a protest outside a President Bush campaign rally. September 17, 2004: Conditionally promoted to Command Sergeant Major. Early 2005: Battalion received warning order for mobilization to Iraq. May 16, 2005: Walz retired, leaving his battalion without its senior Non-Commissioned Officer as they prepared for deployment. September 10, 2005: Reduced to Master Sergeant as he failed to meet the conditions of his promotion and dropped out of the academy. November 2005: Offered to fundraise for his battalion’s Christmas trip while they trained for deployment. 2006-2007: Battalion deployed for 22 months. Walz elected to the House of Representatives in November 2006, claiming to be the highest-ranking enlisted service member ever to serve in Congress. November 1, 2006: Tom Hagen, Iraq War Veteran, wrote a critical letter to the editor of the Winona Daily News about Walz abandoning his unit. “Here are a couple of sentences from the letter: But even more disturbing is the fact that Walz quickly retired after learning that his unit -southern Minnesota’s 1-125 FA Battalion – would be sent to Iraq. For Tim Walz to abandon his fellow soldiers and quit when they needed experienced leadership most is disheartening.” Walz’s Response: Claimed he reenlisted for four years and retired a year before his battalion’s deployment, despite official records showing a six-year reenlistment and retirement before the end of this period.

CNN is starting to talk about Tim Walz’s stolen valor scandal.

“Walz did make a comment, he’s done it a couple times, where he has used language that suggested that he carried weapons in a fighting situation. There is no evidence that any time that he was in the position of being shot at and some of his language could easily be seen to suggest that he was,” CNN said.

