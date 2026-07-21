The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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tanzenkran's avatar
tanzenkran
3hEdited

Informed consent + Informed refusal = Medical ethics

If not, then no Medical Ethics. Plain simple to me.

The Amish are the control group for the rest of us.

Leave them alone for all our sakes.

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svartberg's avatar
svartberg
3h

I think Rothschild need all booster at once

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