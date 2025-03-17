Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by Cristina Laila

A second Biden Autopen has been discovered by the Oversight Project.

The Oversight Project discovered there was a second frequently used autopen signature for Joe Biden’s pardons and commutations.

Autopen A and Autopen B have slight differences in the signatures.

WATCH:

SECOND AUTOPEN DISCOVERED We have found that there was a second frequently used autopen signature for President Biden on pardons and commutations. https://t.co/ociYTfdTkp pic.twitter.com/EeT4Tz9Gb0 — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) March 13, 2025

Analysis by the Oversight Project reveals out of 51 clemency warrants issued by Biden: 16 were signed with Autopen A, 16 were signed with Autopen B and 19 appear to be wet signatures.

Per the Oversight Project:

The Biden White House issued 51 clemency warrants in 4 years. 4,245 people received clemency during the Biden Administration. This includes 37 of the most brutal murderers on federal death row, a person who murdered two FBI agents, people who provided military support to Iran, Dr. Fauci, General Milley, the J6 Committee, members of the Biden family, and hundreds of drug dealers. Every warrant in this group was signed with an autopen. Here are the stats on the 51 warrants: 16 were signed with Autopen A

16 were signed with Autopen B

19 appear wet signed. Note the subtle differences between Autopen A and B. Autopen A has a bigger space between the “p” and “h” in “Joseph” than Autopen B. There are also subtle differences in the “B” in “Biden” and how the word “Jr.” is written. The Biden White House issued 51 clemency warrants in 4 years. 4,245 people received clemency during the Biden Administration. This includes 37 of the most brutal murderers on federal death row, a person who murdered two FBI agents, people who provided military support to Iran,… — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) March 13, 2025

As previously reported, The Oversight Project has gathered every document they could find with Biden’s signature – ALL used the same autopen signature except for the announcement that he was dropping out of the 2024 election.

The New York Post dropped a bombshell after the Oversight Project revealed nearly every document Joe Biden signed used the same autopen.

According to The New York Post’s Steve Nelson, a key Biden aide may have exceeded their authority by unilaterally determining what documents to robo-sign.

An insider told The New York Post that he feared this key Biden aide: “I feared no one as much as I feared that [staffer]. To me, [the staffer] basically was the president,” the person said. “No one ever questioned [the staffer]. Period.”

President Trump on Friday said everything Biden signed with an autopen could be invalid.

“Crooked Joe Biden got us into a real mess with Russia and everything else he did, frankly. But he didn’t know about it, and he, generally speaking, signed it with autopen, so how would he know? That autopen is a big deal. I don’t know, you know? Who’s doing this?” Trump said.

“When my people come up, Will [Scharf] and all of the people, Steve [Miller], they come up… Sir, this is an executive order, they explain it to me, and 90% of the time, I sign it. 99% of the time, I say, do it. But, they come up, and I sign it,” Trump said.

“But, you don’t use autopen. Number one, it’s disrespectful to the office. Number two, maybe it’s not even valid because, you know, who’s getting him to sign? He had no idea what the hell he was doing. If he did, all of these bad things wouldn’t be happening,” Trump said.

WATCH:

Trump blasts Biden’s autopen signatures on executive orders: “Maybe it's not even valid because, you know, who's getting him to sign?" "He had no idea what the hell he was doing." pic.twitter.com/bDcIsp2WT3 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 14, 2025

