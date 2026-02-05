by Mariaan Jacobs

For the first time in human history, Ocean Builders proved that living comfortably underwater is possible. Oceanus spent 120 consecutive days off the coast of Panama testing the technology and systems that will enable future deepwater SeaPods. Our Chief Engineer and President ran the company from 11 meters below the surface while validating every component from solar power to climate control that will make deepwater living viable.

Having completed its mission, Oceanus has been decommissioned. But what we learned is shaping what comes next. The future of ocean living extends well beyond the waterline.

The insights gained from Oceanus, a vital research platform, will be instrumental in the design of future deepwater SeaPod models.

A Home That Made History

On January 24th, 2025, Rüdiger Koch emerged from Oceanus after 120 days with complete validation of deepwater living technology. He’d conducted business meetings and video conference calls while reef fish swam past the windows. He recorded podcast interviews to the soundtrack of clicking crustaceans. He refined engineering designs while watching the ocean shift from Caribbean blue to storm grey.

His routine stayed disciplined throughout: morning exercise while tracking biomarkers, focused work sessions, and regular check-ins with visiting doctors. Every system performed flawlessly in power, water, waste management, and climate control. The mission succeeded because Oceanus made underwater life feel a new sense of normal.

Experience the moment: A Guinness World Record achievement redefining Ocean Living.

The Underwater Room

Descending the sixty-three steps of the spiral staircase into the underwater room is a journey into a different world. Six large porthole windows surround a spacious room set eleven meters below the surface. Curious marine life drifts past the windows as if inspecting you. Fish glide by during afternoon video calls. At night, the ocean transforms as nocturnal hunters appear and the steady clicking of crustaceans becomes unexpectedly calming.

The room can be an office, a bedroom, a meditation space, a bar, or anything else you want it to be. At its heart, though, it offers something simpler: a clear view into a world that has existed for millions of years.

The future of underwater living presents endless possibilities for customizing your vision.

Three Levels of Living

The rooftop delivers 685 square feet of pure horizon. It’s where most mornings start, and it’s built to handle helicopter and passenger drone landings or delivery drone arrivals when needed.

Five meters above the wave line, the main living level spreads across 989 square feet with wraparound windows framing every direction. You have a full kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, and living spaces that flow together as openly as the water around you.

The lowest level sits 11 meters down, offering 270 square feet with a 6-meter-diameter room and generous 3-meter ceilings. Large enough for a king bed or a complete work setup. Intimate enough that passing marine life feels like it’s right there with you.

Combined, the three levels deliver 1,944 square feet of engineered ocean living. This is what makes Oceanus different from every other floating home.

Engineered for the Depths

The technology validated during Oceanus’s mission establishes the foundation for what deepwater SeaPods will deliver.

Water independence comes from dual systems. Rainwater harvesting handles the primary supply, with desalination stepping in when needed. Advanced wastewater treatment recycles over 90 percent of what you use. Solar panels cover daily energy needs, with backup generators kicking in automatically during cloudy stretches. AI learns your patterns and optimizes everything without you noticing.

Future deepwater SeaPods will feature access from every direction. Jet skis lift into concealed hull docks. Helicopters land on rooftop helipads. Boat lifts provide sea-level access. Delivery drones arrive on integrated platforms.

Marine-grade construction throughout features anti-corrosion systems that attract calcium carbonate, forming protective layers that double as coral habitat. A single smart interface controls lights, climate, ventilation, and security.

These systems don’t just make deepwater living possible. They make it practical.

The inclusion of a helipad significantly enhances the SeaPods’ functionality and appeal by providing unparalleled accessibility and convenience.

The Next Wave Begins

Oceanus was always meant to be the first, not the only one. The extended mission answered the hard questions. Can you actually live and work productively at depth? Can a floating home sustain someone indefinitely without compromise?

Yes and yes.

We’re ready to build the next generation of deepwater SeaPods. For some owners, that will mean multiple underwater rooms, submarine docks, research stations, observation rooms, underwater lounges, or underwater bedrooms. The configuration is entirely up to you.

You bring the dream, we bring the engineering.

The only real question left is what will your Oceanus look like?

Human imagination has long been captivated by living beneath the sea, a concept now becoming reality.

Engineer Your Deepwater Vision

Oceanus proved what’s possible. Now we’re ready to engineer what comes next.

Whether you envision multiple underwater levels, submarine integration, research capabilities, or configurations we haven’t imagined, the technology exists. The systems are validated. The only limit is vision.

Contact Ocean Builders to discuss how deepwater SeaPod technology can bring your vision to life.

Continue reading...

Get a NEW 2026 Liberator for “Going Paid” (or upgrading from monthly) as a $50 Yearly Subscriber to This Substack.

We just announced the BRAND NEW 2026 Liberator (Version 2.3), which includes the ePub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scams in History Exposed! AND To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, Important books in PDF, truth documentaries, dank liberty memes, and music from the Liberty movement’s hottest artists.

Get a new 2026 Liberator for “Going Paid” (or upgrading from monthly) on Substack as a $50 yearly member. We will throw in a paperback version of either: To See the Cage is to Leave It- 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR a NEW 5.5 version of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! for an additional $15. Domestic S&H included, international gets a $10 S&H credit & pays the difference. E-mail us for an international shipping quote.

Go Paid as a $250 Founding Member and get the New 2026 Liberator Flash Drive with signed/personalized High-Resolution Hard Copies of BOTH To See the Cage is to Leave It- 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many AND “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! AND an Art of Liberty “Everything Bundle.”