by Nuno Marqes-Nouri

The US empire’s rabid dog that is Israel continues to enjoy total impunity even as they commit genocide and the most egregious forms of torture against the Palestinians they have kidnapped from the West Bank and Gaza since October 7th. American media is forefront in covering up for Israeli war crimes during this genocide, so much so that they have openly referred to Hamas as Nazis. However as we watch the live-streamed genocide of Gaza, we realize the actions of the Israeli military are far more akin to Nazis than Hamas. This was made very evident when 4 Israeli hostages were rescued last Saturday, 8th June. However, via this article, I will not only expose the extreme hypocrisy of Israel and its genocidal partners in the West but also the decades-long history of Israel torturing Palestinian hostages in their dungeons of hell.

The fanfare and celebrations drowned out the real screams from real hostages. Tortured Palestinian hostages are being held in Israeli torture dungeons mere kilometres away from the Gaza fence. Despite the New York Times, the “paper of record,” releasing an investigative piece on the widespread culture of torture in Israeli prisons against Palestinians on the 6th of June, the mainstream news media and American politicians and their spokespeople have been utterly silent. This is deliberate.

The so-called investigation from the NYT was deliberately a word salad of an article, with editors finding it difficult to ignore the whistleblowers approaching them. However, since the beginning of the Gaza holocaust, the NYT's coverage has been comparable to that of Fox News, with editors in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem dictating their coverage of the genocide in Gaza.

The New York Times is not new to the claims of torture of Palestinians by Israelis. They have long been aware of this prevalent torture culture in Israeli society. They reported on it back in the 70s. During the 70s, the NYT relied on original reporting from the London Times. The same London Times, though now owned by Rupert Murdoch, recently reported that the rape allegations made by Israel against Hamas on October 7th were totally fabricated. This is eye-opening, considering NYT did a feature piece on supposed mass rapes that occurred on the day, without providing any evidence and testimony of survivors.

Cover for NYT article about Hamas weaponising rape on October 7th. The family in this cover photo has denied their daughter, wife and sister were ever raped, and that NYT lied to them / The New York Times 12/28/2023.

Failed Rescue Operation, But Celebrations

Last Saturday Israel committed another brazen massacre in Al-Nuseirat, killing at least 278 Palestinians and injuring 700 more. This was Israel’s grand rescue mission wherein they rescued 4 and killed 3 Israeli hostages. Israel since has claimed they practised this “rescue” operation for 3 weeks. Did their practice include killing every Palestinian in their way, including 72 children? Yes!

During this genocidal attack in Nuseirat, Israel also violated every international law they could. Israel’s Yamam forces undertook this mission including dressing up as humanitarian aid workers. Yamam soldiers were hidden in a truck of humanitarian assistance that transported them to the most densely populated area in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

As days have passed, more details of this gruesome terrorist attack by Israel keep rolling out. The New York Post reports that Israeli spies on the ground in the Nuseirat camp were instrumental in the genocidal hostage rescue mission. When we spoke to our former SAS source, he claimed under any circumstances, such an operation wherein 300 civilians were murdered would be considered a failed operation by both British and American military standards. Our source also claimed that the US and UK have constant drone surveillance of the entire strip of Gaza, and most of the intelligence collected for the Israeli military comes from these drones. With human intelligence, aka Israeli spies on the ground, Israeli’s Yamam forces would have known about the dense population of civilians at 11 am in a market in Nuseirat, the time of the massacre.

The more we learn about this murderous rescue mission, the more we realize this rescue operation deliberately included killing dozens of Palestinian children and hundreds of Palestinians. However, that has not stopped Israeli and American media from their celebrations. The same celebrations drowned out the harrowing reports coming out about Palestinian hostages in the torture cells in Israel for months. The NYT was not the first to report on this.

Lastly, we must ask ourselves whether Israel genuinely wants to recover those hostages alive. Given that their indiscriminate bombing of Gaza has resulted in more hostage deaths than rescues, and the only significant retrieval of hostages occurred during the 7-day “humanitarian pause,” it is legitimate to question if the primary objective for those in power in Israel is to kill more Palestinians rather than save the hostages.

The Hostage Disparity

As global colonial powers exert pressure on the Hamas resistance to release the 116 Israeli hostages, there is a conspicuous lack of equivalent demands on Israel to free the more than 14,000 Palestinians it has abducted since October of the previous year.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Club reports that "Israeli occupation authorities, after almost 260 days of genocidal warfare, persist in intensifying systematic arrest campaigns. These efforts have ensnared over 9,170 hostages from the West Bank, including Jerusalem, along with thousands from Gaza.

Israeli soldiers next to a truck packed with bound and blindfolded Palestinian Hostages, in Gaza in December. According to the Israeli military, almost all detainees captured in Gaza since October spent time at Sde Teiman / Moti Milrod/Haaretz / Associated Press

The organization highlights that "the occupation has perpetrated horrific crimes" against these prisoners, resulting in at least 18 deaths. Furthermore, it is estimated that "dozens more of hostages from Gaza have been martyred." In a recent statement issued on Wednesday, the group revealed that "an investigative report by the occupation indicates that 36 hostages from Gaza have been martyred, yet it continues to withhold their identities and the details surrounding their deaths."

However such reports have been coming out for months, without any mainstream media in the West reporting on it honestly and with the urgency it requires. One such hostage was Dr Adnan Al-Bursh, a Palestinian surgeon who refused to leave Gaza during the genocide. Dr Al-Bursh, the head of the orthopaedics department at Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital, was murdered at Israel’s Ofer military prison in the occupied West Bank, a facility notorious for subjecting Palestinian hostages to inhumane conditions.

How Dr Adnan Al-Bursh Murder Reported on Middle East Eye

"He was beaten to death”, ex-prisoners who shared the same prison recounted. Dr Ghassan Abu Sittah tells us, “he exhibited signs of trauma to the face and head”. Dr Abu Sittah is a British-Palestinian plastic and reconstructive surgeon who had collaborated with Al-Bursh in Gaza hospitals during previous instances of Israel mowing the grass in Gaza.

The news of Al-Bursh’s death surfaced only after some kidnapped hostages, released on May 2 at the Karam Abu Salem crossing, conveyed the information to Palestinian NGOs. After that, the Israeli military swiftly confirmed that the doctor had died on April 19, after hiding the news of his death for weeks.

Israel has refused to release Al-Bursh’s body, with activists asserting that Tel Aviv aims to prevent the world from discovering that he was tortured to death. Israel has also refused to release the bodies of other prisoners martyred under torture in their prisons, staying true to their campaign of maximum harassment of prisoner families.

