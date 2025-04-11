by Aussie17, aussie17

Dr. Mikolaj Raszek from Merogenomics just unpacked the world’s first peer-reviewed paper(SOURCE) exposing DNA contamination in Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine—oh, and it comes with a delightful bonus of the shady SV40 enhancer. Yep, that pristine shot millions rolled up their sleeves for? Not so pristine after all. This isn’t some wild conspiracy scribbled on a napkin—it’s actual published science. For now, at least. Dr. Raszek’s already placing bets on its lifespan, saying, “We'll see how long this might last before perhaps such information that just simply does not look good for the company, how long that might last before it gets retracted.” Apparently, the scientific community knows the drill: if it makes Big Pharma squirm, it’s only a matter of time before the peer-review gods swoop in with their trusty retraction stamp. Shocking, right?

And it’s not just a hunch—pharma corruption runs deep and everyone knows it. The retraction game is just one piece of the puzzle. During his campaign last year, Robert Kennedy Jr. laid out a plan to tackle it head-on, promising to bring in the Justice Department on medical journals and boards cozying up to Big Pharma. He said, “The Justice Department will also call in the medical journals that are corrupted by the pharmaceutical industry and explain to them that they’re all going to be subject to criminal and civil RICO actions if they don’t show us a way that they’re going to stop revoking studies and refusing to publish studies that challenge the mercantile interests of pharmaceutical companies.”

RICO, for the uninitiated, is the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act—a legal hammer designed to crush organized crime. Its potency was demonstrated in the 1985 Mafia Commission Trial, where eleven leaders of New York’s Five Families, including Anthony “Fat Tony” Salerno, were prosecuted for offenses such as extortion and murder-for-hire, resulting in convictions that imposed sentences of up to 100 years and significantly disrupted the Mafia’s hierarchy. We’re talking hefty penalties: up to 20 years in prison per count, massive fines, and asset forfeiture that could leave these medical journals broke and begging. Kennedy’s vision? Turn the screws on the whole pharmaceutical medical mafia, from journals to NIH, and force them to stop burying inconvenient truths.

Anyway let’s dig in to Dr. Raszek’s commentary…

The DNA contamination story started more than two years ago: Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA jabs were tainted with bacterial plasmid DNA. I first reported it back on March 23 when Kevin McKernan dropped the bombshell on his Substack in early 2023. Yep, while the mainstream snoozed, McKernan was out there waving the red flag, and now—surprise, surprise—the peer-reviewed proof finally caught up. Better late than never, I guess.

Back then, it was just substack articles which later evolved into pre-prints which medical journals didn’t want to print in fear of offending their pharma overlords—so no solid proof.

But this paper changes the game. It’s peer-reviewed and undeniable. Dr. Raszek lays it out: "We finally have it—the very first published scientific evidence showing that the mRNA vaccine, Pfizer vaccines, were contaminated with bacterial plasmid DNA and specifically also showing that these plasmids did indeed have the SV40 enhancement promoter region." That SV40 part? He calls it "extremely dangerous." Hold onto that thought.

How did this happen? Here’s the rundown again for the uninitiated. When Pfizer got emergency approval, they used a PCR process to craft the mRNA for their clinical trials—the ones that scored that "95% efficacy" gold star. But once the green light hit and they had to churn out billions of doses, they switched methods. Enter bacterial plasmid DNA: circular genetic bits stuffed into bacteria to mass-produce mRNA. These plasmids carried spike protein genes, antibiotic resistance markers, and—surprise—extras like SV40 enhancers/promoters.

The bacteria pumped out the DNA, they broke it down, turned it into mRNA, and packed it into lipid nanoparticles. Trouble is, they didn’t clean up properly. Both the mRNA and the leftover plasmid DNA ended up in the shots. Sloppy doesn’t even cover it.

This isn’t the first time DNA contamination has popped up in a lab—it’s a global red flag. Just a few weeks, ago, a Slovak government commissioner sounded the alarm on the same issue. Check out my piece on it here for the full scoop.

