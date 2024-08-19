By Patrick Wood

Figure 11. Findings for Pfizer incubation study for 372 days; (a) Day 22, this is what we describe as a beaded chain (at 400X magnification); (b) Day 24, 2- dimensional geometric self-assembly at the bottom (at 200X magnification) in normal saline; (c) Day 60, floating 3-dimensional detailed chip-like structures (at 400X magnification) in distilled water; (d) and (e) day 60, accumulated 3-dimensional chip-like structures within an oval shaped boundary (200X/400X) in distilled water; (f), (g), (h), (i) Floating filaments shedding bubbles inside and outside in normal solution at day 95 (100x/100x/200x/200x); (j), (k), (l), (m) Progressive degenerative changes in distilled water 200X (day 82/day 256/day 306/day 372).

This is a first-of-its-kind, pivotal study on the self-assembly structures occasionally observed by others since 2021. It blows the top off of the "Safe and Effective" narrative, exposing it not just as a lie but also as an intentional deception to hide the real contents of the shots. After all, the shots were billed as containing mRNA, which is considered to be synonymous with gene therapy. Indeed, mRNA was found to be present, but not one word was ever mentioned about artificial, non-biological, self-assembling structures.

