By Frank Bergman, slaynews.com

Scientists from Western Michigan University are pushing a plan to supposedly “fight climate change” that involves deliberately spreading a dangerous tick-borne disease that can trigger a lifelong fatal allergy to red meat.

As part of a plan to ensure that the United States complies with the globalist “Net Zero” agenda, the scientists argue that the public must be prevented from eating meat to dramatically reduce America’s cattle numbers.

They argue that cattle for the meat industry are causing “global warming” and must be eliminated.

To forcibly block the American people from eating meat, they propose using ticks to spread a disease among the public, which means people will die if they consume it.

The shocking academic paper outlining the plan was published in the peer-reviewed journal Bioethics.

The paper was authored by Western Michigan University medical ethics professors Parker Crutchfield and Blake Hereth.

Crutchfield and Hereth claim it may be “morally obligatory” to proliferate the lone star tick across the United States.

The bite of this tick can inject a sugar molecule called alpha-gal into the human body, triggering Alpha-Gal Syndrome (AGS).

AGS is a serious and potentially life-threatening condition that can cause allergic reactions to beef, pork, lamb, dairy products, gelatin, and even certain medications.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), AGS has affected nearly 450,000 Americans between 2010 and 2022.

Cases have been rising as the lone star tick’s habitat expands northward.

Symptoms can include hives, stomach pain, dangerously low blood pressure, and in severe cases, anaphylaxis — a potentially fatal allergic reaction.

There have been at least 10 documented deaths linked to alpha-gal reactions from medical products such as the cancer drug cetuximab and the widely used blood thinner heparin.

Despite the seriousness of the condition and the fact that there is no cure or vaccine, the authors argue that spreading AGS could be considered a “moral bioenhancer.”

They claim it will “save the planet” from “global boiling” because it would reduce meat consumption and thus help achieve “Net Zero” climate goals.

“If we are right, then today we have the obligation to research and develop the capacity to proliferate tickborne AGS and, tomorrow, carry out that proliferation,” the paper states.

The proposal openly suggests using genetic engineering to increase the tick’s disease-spreading potential.

Once bitten, victims could develop an allergy not only to meat and dairy but also to foods containing carrageenan, a seaweed-derived thickener, and a variety of processed goods and medicines.

This could severely limit dietary freedom and access to certain treatments.

Critics warn that the idea amounts to weaponizing a public health threat against the population under the guise of environmental responsibility.

The lone star tick is already on the rise in the U.S., with its range expanding from the Southeast and Midwest into states like New York and Pennsylvania.

The CDC currently advises preventing bites through repellents and protective clothing, not encouraging tick proliferation.

While the authors frame their proposal as an ethical duty, opponents see it as an alarming example of how “climate change” policy can be used to justify extreme measures that risk human health and personal freedom.

If such ideas gain traction in policymaking circles, it could mark a dangerous step toward using environmental goals as a pretext for controlling the food supply.

