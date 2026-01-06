The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Redeemed Dissident
3h

Uh, I think they got their dates wrong - cell (nan0) sized (self-assembling) robots were being bragged about by Ido Bachelet in Israel in 2013....These are what are presently swimming in humans from graphene polymers sprayed on us via geoengineering/stratospheric injection, in our air, food, water, plants and animals - and being incorporated into all drugs, cosmetics, lotions, supplements, dental anesthetics, etc. (including of course the poison jabs administered through the DOD-run jab program following the CVD CON hoax).

They are able to send and receive data and directions and are EMF-activated, directed and powered before they mature to take over cells and harvest nutrients and bioenergy form the body. THey are part of the human mesh network of which each person is a node -- for data processing, surveillance, and control -- including remotely administered/released payloads and/or other protocols. They are especially sensitive to specific frequencies that are inherent in both 5 but more predominantly 6G technology - which links satellites, towers and all devices to the onboard technology in our bodies. At least 3 years ago, microscopists were sharing live blood images (and some from the jab vials) evidencing the self-assembly process including manipulative arms and the latter stage crystalline and antenna and other components of the nano computers forming and activating, including via biophotonics (light). Those MANDATORY LED lights everywhere (including your home )are part of the network and utilize the blue light spectrum to aid in the processes.

https://chetnagle.substack.com/p/nanocomputers-we-are-seeing-in-vaccines

Annette Huenke
3h

No, they can't 'think.'

