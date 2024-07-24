by Patrick Delaney

(LifeSiteNews) — In a June 20 interview with Tucker Carlson, Scottish television presenter and author Neil Oliver mentioned that he was “not persuaded” there was any such thing as a COVID-19 virus circulating in the population since 2019 and 2020, explaining that in his judgment, based on hospital bed and death statistics, there was “no pandemic,” but rather “a pandemic of propaganda, a pandemic of lies and a pandemic of [false PCR] testing.”

Yet he and others may be surprised to learn that many scientists have asserted they have proof he is correct that no such SARS-CoV-2 virus even exists, and further, they argue, with compelling confidence and detailed demonstrations, that there is actually no proof viruses exist at all and that virology itself is a “pseudoscience.”

In a 40 minute video titled “Official Evidence that Virology is a Pseudoscience,” Canadian researcher Christine Massey explains how she and others have issued Freedom of Information requests to hundreds of scientific institutions in 40 different countries “asking for any records of anyone in the world ever finding this alleged [SARS-CoV-2] virus in the bodily fluid or tissue or excrement of any people anywhere on earth by anyone ever.”

“To date, we have responses from 216 different institutions in 40 different countries. And so far, no one has been able to provide us with even one record,” and further, “they can’t cite any record,” she said. “So they have all admitted that they don’t have a sample of the alleged virus and they don’t even know of anyone else who ever did obtain a sample of this alleged virus.”

Such a sample would be necessary “in order to sequence and characterize a particle and study it with controlled experiments, which is the foundation of scientific method,” she continued. “And if nobody has a sample of the alleged virus, then nobody can have conducted any science.”

Massey, a former cancer biostatistician holding a Master of Science degree, provides full documentation of her research including a list of the organizations she contacted, which include the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Research Council of Canada, Public Health of England, and hundreds more. She additionally provides a long list of their respective responses.

No scientific record of any viruses at all in humans or animals

These include one from the CDC and another she cites from Mount Sinai Hospital in Canada which said “we are not aware the isolation of a virus in the manner that you have described is possible for any virus. It is not within the scope of current scientific processes.”

However, Massey clarified, “this is not a limitation of technology [as] supposedly proteins and other smaller particles are purified,” but what these letters indicated is such purification and isolation “never happens in virology” likely “because if they did purify particles, they would not be able to show that they actually fit the definition of a virus.”

Therefore, like other experts in the past several decades, Massey says that she and fellow researchers came to realize this anomaly was not limited to COVID-19, but to all virology. She thus surmised this field of study is “not scientific. They never have a valid independent variable,” but instead “go in the exact opposite direction” conducting what she calls “blatant pseudoscience.”

As a result, she and her colleagues made similar FOI requests for “other alleged viruses” asking for “any record of any alleged virus that supposedly infects humans being purified from a sick person. And they admitted that they didn’t have any whatsoever.” Such inquiries included institutions such as the CDC specifically requesting the same information regarding “any alleged virus that is supposedly covered by a so-called vaccine on their vaccination schedules, either for children or for adults, and they were unable to provide any records.”

These same requests were also made to institutions such as the Canadian Food Inspection Agency that will, on occasion, order large numbers of farm animals to be destroyed “based on the fact that they are allegedly infected with dangerous viruses.”

“They admitted flat out that they didn’t have any [such] records,” she said.

Virology ‘has consistently failed to fulfill its own requirements to prove’ viruses exist

Complementing Massey’s discoveries is an extended 2022 technical paper produced by Dr. Mark Bailey, M.D. of New Zealand. Bailey’s 29,000 word thesis is titled “A Farewell to Virology (Expert Edition)” and has also been made into a three part video series for explaining his arguments to a broader audience.

The first video describes Bailey as “a microbiology, medical industry and health researcher who worked in medical practice, including clinical trials for two decades” and declares that his extended paper, attacking the very foundations of the entire discipline of virology, remains “uncontested.”

“Virology invented the fictional theoretical virus model but has consistently failed to fulfill its own requirements to prove their existence,” summarizes narrator Steve Falconer. “It is claimed that viruses cause disease after transmitting between hosts such as humans. And yet, outside of cartoons, computer models, and Hollywood movies, the scientific evidence for these claims is missing.”

Perhaps virology’s greatest failure “has been the inability to obtain any viral particles directly from the tissues or fluids of organisms like humans said to have viral diseases,” the video continues. “In order to obfuscate this state of affairs, virologists have resorted to creating their own pseudo-scientific methods to replace the long-standing scientific method, like rigorous control experiments to try and disprove their original hypothesis.”

“Yet virologists have never isolated this extracellular vesicle particle alone and apart from the thousands of other particles found in human tissue, fluids, and their petri dish and test tube” experiments “to genetically characterize it and prove it even is a virus particle,” the video claims. Virologists must isolate a particle they believe, through photographic imagery, to be a virus, in order to, in fact, prove it to be a virus “and not just cellular debris garbage.”

Additionally, a viral particle must be tested to “fulfill defined physical and biological properties including, being a replication-competent intracellular parasite, meaning it results in identical copies of itself inside a host organism, and (is) also capable of causing disease in a host such as a human,” Falconer explains.

‘Not one published scientific paper’ exists which legitimately finds a ‘virus’

“However,” the video continues, “viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 are nothing more than phantom constructs existing only in imaginations and computer simulations.”

“In this paradigm, cases of invented diseases like COVID-19 are nothing more than the detection of selected tiny common genetic sequences and proteins purported or rather pretended to be viral,” claims Falconer. “The existence of an actual virus is not required in this fallacy loop of circular reasoning. And thus, entire fictional pandemics can be built upon fictional digital creations and then falsely sustained through meaningless in vitro test tube molecular reactions.”

Quoted in the video is self-described “alternative medicine” physician Dr. Thomas Cowan, M.D., who asserts a “fact which every virologist agrees to,” that is, “there is not one published scientific paper where any particle that you could call a virus” is found “in any biological fluid of any sick human or animal, anywhere. And everybody agrees. All the virologists agree. They say that’s not how you find a virus.”

Furthermore, as stipulated in a document where Cowan is a primary author titled “Settling the Virus Debate” (SVD), the point is made that similarly described particles called exosomes “have been successfully isolated through purification [but] have not been shown to be replication-competent, infectious and disease-causing, hence they cannot be said to be viruses.”

Particles exceedingly smaller than ‘alleged viruses’ are regularly isolated, experimented on, manufactured and even constructed as nanotechnology

The documentary goes on to explain that “density gradient centrifugation is the scientifically required standard technique for the demonstration of the existence of a virus.” Yet, “even though this method is described in all microbiology manuals as the virus isolation technique, it is actually never applied in experiments meant to demonstrate the existence of any pathogenic viruses.”

Additionally, Falconer explains how virologists describe viruses as being “30 to 150 nanometers in diameter,” yet “molecular chemists find and isolate molecules smaller than just one nanometer… every single day without problem and do all sorts of things with them.”

In fact, “IBM unveiled in 2021 the world’s first two nanometer chip technology with two nanometer nanosheets which they are easily able to manufacture, find, isolate, and even attach to other nanostrips that are only 12 to 44 nanometers wide and only 75 nanometers long, which they can clearly manufacture, find, and isolate in order to attach the smaller two nanometer nanosheets onto them.”

“Yet virologists can’t find (a 30 to 150 nanometer virus) in a large sputum sample,” the video documentary observes, despite COVID-19 government propaganda suggesting those infected carry the virus in such significant levels that it can cause a person to become dangerously ill from up to six feet away and also be filtered by an N95 mask.

According to SVD, instead of using centrifugation for isolating these particles, virologists offer “proffered ‘evidence’ of viruses through ‘genomes’ and animal experiments,” which, the authors say, “derives from methodologies with insufficient controls.”

Signing SVD with Cowan, is Massey, Bailey, his wife Dr. Samantha Bailey, M.D., and sixteen other experts, including former Pfizer Vice President & Chief Scientist for Allergy & Respiratory, Dr. Michael Yeadon.

Dominant view that viruses do exist defended by other health freedom physicians: ‘the proverbial baby has been thrown out with the bathwater’

SVD goes on to “meet the virologists half way” in proposing an initial experiment which does not require them to properly isolate a virus, but is rather based on their current methodology of sequencing genomes of “alleged viruses.”

Though apparently no one in the virologist community has agreed to this challenge, one response to the document came in May with an article by Drs. Michael Palmer, M.D. and Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D. (P&B), which seeks to defend the longstanding consensus view that the existence of viruses has been properly demonstrated for many years.

In “Do viruses exist?” these two physicians first acknowledge that in the wake of the COVID-19 phenomenon, “the public has ample reason to mistrust… the ‘scientific community’” due to a host of “absurd and brazen lies” which have been advanced by these supposed scientific and political authorities. Yet, they caution against taking an understandably “radical skepticism” too far and charge that in the case of virus skeptics’ arguments, “the proverbial baby has been thrown out with the bathwater.”

After discussing the history of germ theory, P&B make some fundamental statements which were soon after countered by Massey in an email she sent them and later published, and also with an around 43 minute video analysis by Cowan on May 29.

