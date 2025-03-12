by Zachary Ehrmann

A new advancement in battery technology might just transform how we power everything from smartphones to electric vehicles, according to a recent article in Tech Xplore. Researchers at Korea Electrotechnology Research Institute have developed an "enhanced coprecipitation method" that dramatically improves the production of all-solid-state batteries, potentially solving one of the biggest hurdles to their widespread adoption.

Unlike conventional lithium-ion batteries that use liquid electrolytes, all-solid-state batteries utilize solid materials to transfer ions between the battery's components. This eliminates the risk of fire or explosion that has plagued traditional batteries. However, the complex manufacturing process and high costs have also kept this safer technology out of consumers' hands.

Dr. Ha Yoon-Cheol's team tackled these challenges head-on by refining a process it first introduced in 2021. Its enhanced method significantly cuts production time from 14 hours to just four hours while simultaneously improving battery performance, according to the article. The solid electrolytes produced through this method achieved an impressive ion conductivity of 5.7 milliSiemens per centimeter, surpassing even liquid electrolytes used in today's batteries.

"The previous achievement was significant in that it introduced the coprecipitation technology for the first time in the world to the manufacturing process of solid electrolytes," Dr. Ha said, "while this upgraded method is a result of optimizing the principles of the coprecipitation method through detailed analysis, leading to better outcomes."

The study, published earlier this year, represents a major leap forward in making a clean energy future more accessible. Companies like Sunrun and Tesla could benefit greatly from these improved energy storage solutions, while homeowners may gain access to future battery backups that are safer and store more power in less space — potentially lowering costs and providing extended emergency power during outages.

The technology has already been transferred to Daejoo Electronic Materials Co., a South Korean company specializing in electronic materials, for commercial development.

