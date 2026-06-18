A Tribute to Killing of Hero Johnny Hurley by Unaccountable Monopoly “Government” Police

By Etienne de la Boetie2, Founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation

There has been a picture of Johnny Hurley in my book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! since the 3rd edition in 2019. Johnny was a friend and ally. On June 21st, 2021 he risked his life to engage an active shooter in Arvada, Colorado. He neutralized a mentally ill gunman who had already killed a police officer and was shooting up the town.

Johnny was shot in the back and killed by responding Arvada, CO officer Kraig Brownlow who was, for some reason not afforded to mere mortals, was not charged with murder for the crime.

In fact, initially, the City of Arvada tried to make it sound like Johnny was killed by the shooter and it was only after multiple FOIA requests by Johnny’s friends and family that they admitted he was killed by their own officer.

I have not read a single account where Officer Brownlow made any attempt to positively ID Johnny or issue instructions to drop his gun, or any of the other basics of police work before shooting him in the back.

In this picture from a police accountability protest, Johnny can be seen holding a mirror up to the police in what could almost be seen as a prophecy that they would not act to arrest one of their own… even for cold blooded murder. This is one of the many, many problems with unaccountable monopoly “government!”

There will be a tribute to Johnny Hurley in Old Town Arvada this Sunday, June 21st 2026. Rest in Peace My Friend, Knowing that Your Were Loved and Remembered!

HeroHurley.org

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