by Chris Bradford ,

AMERICANS heading to a raft of European destinations will have to comply with new border measures that are coming into force.

And, it means travelers will be forced to have their fingerprints taken.

This is because the European Union’s new Entry and Exit System has now come into effect – October 12.

It affects travelers who are heading to 29 European countries for visits up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

The new system monitors when non-EU citizens enter and leave the Schengen area.

Travelers will scan their passports and have a photograph taken.

The data is stored on a digital database.

Travelers may have to answer basic questions about their journey.

Not all EU countries are members of the Schengen agreement, and some countries that are in the Schengen zone are outside the EU.

Traditional border controls do not exist within the Schengen Zone.

For instance, the new system is not being rolled out at airports in Ireland.

Norway and Liechtenstein, however, are part of the Schengen zone.

The countries participating in the program are:

Travelers might be used to having their passports stamped when they travel abroad.

But, the new EES program means that passports will not be stamped.

Only Americans with biometric passports will be able to take part in the new entry system.

Those who don’t have a biometric passport will have to join a separate line.

And, travelers who overstay the 90 day rule will be identified.

EU officials have identified the five motives behind the new entry-exit program.

It is part of an effort to modernize border management and make checks more efficient.

The program also helps EU chiefs crack down on identity fraud and increase security.

And, it is being deployed as a tool to combat terrorism.

EU officials have also revealed how they hope travelers will benefit from the new program.

Bosses hope it will reduce waiting times at airports.

Not all airports in the 29 countries will be taking part in the program on October 12.

This is because it is being rolled out gradually.

EU chiefs want the program completely in place by April 10, 2026.

The EES program was first proposed by European Commission chiefs in April 2016.

However, its implementation has been mired in delays.

