by Tyler Durden

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced a sweeping enforcement action targeting suspected pandemic-era loan fraud, referring more than 562,000 borrowers tied to $22.2 billion in delinquent loans to the U.S. Department of the Treasury for collection, according to the Small Business Association. The move marks the largest referral package in the agency’s history and signals a major escalation in federal efforts to recover funds distributed through COVID-19 relief programs.

The loans in question stem from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) initiatives, which were designed to support small businesses during the pandemic. According to the SBA, these loans had already been flagged for potential fraud in prior years but were not previously sent for collection or investigation.

Now, in coordination with the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, the SBA has not only referred these debts to Treasury but also transmitted borrower information to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for potential legal action. Treasury’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service will begin collection efforts immediately.

“The SBA has transmitted the borrowers to the DOJ. And with today’s referral, Treasury will begin collecting on the outstanding debt as part of the Trump Administration’s commitment to recouping stolen pandemic-era funds on behalf of American taxpayers and small business owners,” the agency wrote in a press release.

Loeffler stated, “From Day One, the Trump SBA has worked tirelessly to crack down on billions in pandemic-era fraud that the Biden Administration forgave or ignored.”

“After extensive review, and with the strong support of the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, we are taking our most decisive action yet to end a Biden-era scheme that protected over 560,000 borrowers tied to more than $22 billion in suspected pandemic-era fraud,” she continued.

Loeffler’s crusade to root out fraud, waste, and abuse was evident earlier this year when her team terminated hundreds of firms from the nation’s largest DEI program, otherwise known as the 8(a) Business Development Program. These firms were terminated for failing to comply with the SBA’s order to turn over three years’ worth of financial documents for review. The companies were allegedly involved in DEI fraud as business pass-throughs.

Separately, the SBA has introduced new anti-fraud controls, including citizenship and birthdate verification, and launched a state-by-state probe into pandemic-era loan fraud. The agency has suspended nearly 112,000 borrowers in California and Minnesota suspected of obtaining fraudulent loans.

The Biden administration’s failure to crack down on billions in pandemic-era fraud raises serious questions.

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