The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
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US Rep Rand Paul's stale news is right on time to sync with US Senator Ron Johnson's 5 year old expose's the other day. I had to leave a sad message for Mr. Johnson's staff. How could he have NOT known about the P53 cancer prevention gene stripping when Sloan Kettering published a paper on it in 06/2021? How could he not know about the nano to micro shedding that continues coming of the surviving injected - when excerpts from Pfizer's "Exposure During Pregnancy Protocol" were available to the public in a Planet Today (and another I can't find now) article in 04/2021? And confirmed by DailyClout.io in 04/2022.

Our congressional leaders are a mind controlled bunch of zionist tools and ignorant hacks, or rather, their intellectually weak, (poly sci grads to a person) Congressional Staff are...

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